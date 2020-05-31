Glenwood Canyon traffic delays set for June 1-5

Construction work on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon could result in 30-minute delays the week of June 1 — 5.



The Colorado Department of Transportation encourages travelers to plan for traffic holds the week of June 1 on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. Holds will allow the transportation department and contract partner Casper Electric to stage equipment to do the necessary work for the No Name Tunnel control center and new lighting system for the No Name Tunnel lighting replacement project.

Traffic holds will also allow for work to be completed by construction crews with the Glenwood Canyon surface improvement project.

Westbound travelers should be prepared for 30-minute delays during work hours until mid-June. Delays will be intermittent. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eastbound motorists on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon should plan for single 20-minute traffic holds on June 1 and June 8. One traffic hold is planned for each day. The holds will take place at the east entrance of No Name Tunnel and are anticipated to take place between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound motorists should plan for a single lane of traffic in each direction, in a head-to-head detour, between Hanging Lake Tunnel (Mile Point 125) and No Name Tunnel (MP 117.6). This detour will be in place through October.

Delay times will vary depending on travel volumes in the canyon. Plan to add an additional 30 minutes to your travel time. On weekdays, travel times between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero have averaged 25 to 35 minutes.

Motorists should anticipate that travel times will get longer, especially on the weekends (Friday through Sunday), as more cars return to roadways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To hear approximate travel times, call 970-618-5379. To view live road cameras, go to http://www.COTrip.org.

Motorists should use both lanes to the merge point, called a zipper merge. Please be aware of posted speed limits throughout work zones, to keep both fellow motorists and crews safe.