Glenwood Canyon utility work could affect traffic on both the highway and trails

Xcel Energy electric transmission line work in Glenwood Canyon continues and will include helicopter work beginning in the next couple weeks. Project work began in early June and will conclude in October.

Work is taking place between the Shoshone hydroelectric plant and Glenwood Springs. Interstate 70 impacts include temporary single-lane closures and rolling roadblocks between mile points 117 and 124.

Road and trail impacts

Westbound motorists can anticipate single lane closures along I-70 for construction activities for the duration of the project. Road impacts also include westbound and eastbound intermittent traffic holds for all lanes of traffic during helicopter use, including sections of the Glenwood Canyon recreation trail. Rolling road closures will last for approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Helicopter operations are needed to remove old structures and install new structures. The helicopter will transport crews and equipment.

Road impacts are subject to change due to weather conditions, material delivery and construction schedule.

Recreation impacts

Recreational users, including hikers and rafters, may be subject to intermittent delays during construction. Flaggers will be posted on the Glenwood Canyon trail and the river’s boat put-ins to keep users informed of short delays. The delays should be limited to 10 to 15 minutes but may occur several times a day for safety as the helicopters pass overhead.

Project information

Cyclists and pedestrians interested in using the path should frequently check the CDOT website for updates. Information can be found on the http://www.COTRIP.org page under the Travel Alerts Tab/Statewide Alerts. In order to maintain safety, CDOT reminds cyclists and pedestrians to obey all warning and closure signs.

Glenwood Canyon bike path is open to the public, but those wishing to hike to Hanging Lake will need to make a reservation for a permit at http://www.visitglenwood.com/hanginglake.