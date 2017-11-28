Glenwood Springs-based Alpine Bank adds to the company’s marketing team

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Alpine Bank has promoted Allison Nadel from San Juan regional community relations director to Alpine Bank's enterprise marketing operations manager and added Bill Anschuetz as communications coordinator.

"We are pleased to add to our marketing team from inside and outside the organization," said Vice President and Director of Marketing Alan Sandberg. "Alpine Bank's community focus has created tremendous opportunities for our customers across Colorado. Allison and Bill strengthen our ability to share their stories."

About Nadel 44

Nadel is a Colorado native, growing up in Ridgway. She started as a teller with Alpine Bank in Montrose in 2002, later serving as a customer service representative, loan assistant and branch manager. Nadel has served as community relations director for the San Juan Region for Alpine Bank since 2014. As enterprise marketing operations manager, Nadel will assist Sandberg in directing and coordinating marketing for the entire Alpine Bank footprint from Durango to Denver.

"Although my role within Alpine Bank is changing with the opportunity to be a larger part of the bank-wide marketing department, I will be able to remain in the Montrose community." Nadel said. "Over the past four years, being involved with the San Juan communities, area non-profits and organizations has been incredibly rewarding."

Anschuetz has also joined Alpine Bank's enterprise marketing department as communications coordinator. He has diverse experience in marketing communications in the private and public sector. His duties include a wide range of writing and editing responsibilities.