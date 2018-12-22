Claire Noone, a 30-year-old attorney who lives in Glenwood Springs, has returned from Tornillo, Texas where she provided legal assistance to children currently being held in a detention facility commonly referred to as the “tent city.”

The facility is used to detain unaccompanied immigrant children at the border. After Noone set up a GoFundMe page, residents from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley donated roughly $4,500 to fund Noone’s efforts to provide legal guidance at the camp.

“There are so many people in this community that see a need, even though it is far away, even though they cannot see the children, that they know it’s something that is our duty to make right,” Noone said. “I have actually committed to go back two more times, due to the money I raised.”

Noone, upon arrival, heard the tent city was actually two, if not three times the size of the actual town of Tornillo, which has a population, according to the most recent census data, of 1,568.

Unless one has the proper credentials — like Noone and fellow attorneys from Seattle to Boston — getting within 200 yards of the gates to the tent city is impossible.

“It is really out of the way, intentionally,” Noone explained. “Away from the eyes of the public intentionally.”

