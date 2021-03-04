Glenwood Springs man’s photograph to grace front of Colorado drivers licenses

Matt Nunez’s photograph of Mount Sneffels won the Iconic Colorado contest and will be used as the front design on the Fall 2021 state drivers license. Photo courtesy of Colorado DMV.



A Glenwood Springs man’s vibrant photo of Mount Sneffels will be featured on new Colorado driver’s licenses after he won the Iconic Colorado contest.

Matt Nunez’s photo of Mount Sneffels earned 26,520 of 55,760 votes to win the honor of gracing the front of the Colorado state driver’s license that will be released in the fall.

The contest aimed at creating a license that could be called the “most beautiful in the world” to celebrate the state centennial.

Nunez submitted three entries in all, which earned the second and third most votes in the front design contest, solidifying his place in state history.

Nunez was born in Colorado Springs but moved throughout the East Coast during his childhood with his military family.

His love for photography developed in high school and has been a passion ever since.

Nunez had taken the three photos before he even knew about the contest.

”Sitting around all the time in the age of (COVID-19), I guess I’m just making the most of this opportunity to get outside and take my camera with me,” Nunez said.

The state notified Nunez his three photos were the top three finalists in the contests last January.

But it was a happy yet solemn experience for Nunez and his family when the state announced his mountain photo won the honor of being placed on the front of the license.

“They’ve been so supportive of me—my parents and sister. It was just very surreal,” Nunez recalled. “It’s kind of a bitter sweet thing. I lost my grandparents to (COVID-19) in November but I really thought about them. Like being in the Denver Post—that’s really cool and it just reminded me of them.”

His late grandfather served in the state legislature representing Douglas County.

Nunez is hoping the recognition and honor will bring more clients to his photography business he manages on the side.

“I have a small business that I run and have been trying to get it off the ground now for a while,” Nunez said. “I have a store where people can order prints and have done some work for corporate clients.”

Those interested in checking out Nunez’s work and services can find more information at http://www.mattnunezphotos.com .

For more information on the Iconic Colorado Contest and the other contest winners, go to https://dmv.colorado.gov/iconic-colorado .