Glenwood Springs rattled by earthquakes early Tuesday morning

A pair of small-magnitude earthquakes struck north of Glenwood Springs early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquake Hazards Program reporting center.

The first quake hit about 3:02 a.m. just a little over a mile north of Glenwood Springs and at a depth of 3.2 miles beneath the earth's surface. It registered at a magnitude 3.4 quake.

The second quake was about 3.7 miles north of town at 4:13 a.m., also at a depth of 3.2 miles, and registered 3.6 magnitude, according to the earthquake information site.

According to the educational website UPSeis, an earthquake of 2.5 to 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale is often felt, but only causes minor damage. About 30,000 such quakes are reported worldwide each year, according to the site.

