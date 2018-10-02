Glenwood Springs workshop explains commercial clean energy upgrade options

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A free workshop on Friday, Oct. 19, will explain C-PACE, an option for financing energy and water efficiency upgrades for commercial buildings and facilities.

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Financing offers 100 percent up-front funding for upgrades, with low interest rates and 25-year terms for repayment.

The financing is set up to create cash-flow positive projects. Loan payments are assessed annually as part of the property tax bill issued by county governments.

The free workshop is set for 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, at Morgridge Commons Meeting and Conference Center, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor, in Glenwood Springs. Light refreshments will be served.

The workshop is for owners and managers of commercial properties, including farms, ranches, golf courses and multi-family housing, along with energy efficiency and renewable energy contractors.

Tracy Phillips, director of the Colorado Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program, and Peter Yang, senior vice president of Alpine Bank, are the presenters.

The program is offered only in participating counties, including Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle and Lake.

The workshop is presented by the Colorado Energy Office, Garfield Clean Energy and CLEER.

The workshop is free, but RSVPs are encouraged. Visit garfieldcleanenergy.org for more information and to register.