Global Solutions Forum adds NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro, panels on ethics in information sharing and AI

The Global Solutions Forum returns to Vail, Oct. 23-25.

Special to the Daily

National Public Radio’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro will deliver the keynote address at this year’s 2019 Global Solutions Forum in Vail, an intimate gathering of business, nonprofit and education leaders aimed to inspire and support ethical leadership. The Global Solutions Forum, set for Oct. 23-25, is a project of Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder and the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.

Joining Garcia-Navarro is Tamra Ryan, CEO of Women’s Bean Project, Dr. Andrew Taggart, founder of Askole, Matt Dewitte, owner and co-founder of Argot, and Paul Gibbons, University of Denver professor and author of “The Science of Organizational Change.”

Focusing on cross-sector collaboration among the four key sectors of business, education, philanthropy and nonprofit, the Global Solutions Forum will present speakers and topics that address ethics in practice and with impact, approaching such topics as “The Ethics of Information Sharing,” a panel that will include Navarro-Garcia along with the Vail Daily’s Nate Peterson and The Colorado Sun’s Larry Ryckman, and “Ethical Issues in Artificial Intelligence,” a panel comprised of Dr. Taggart, Gibbons and the University of Denver’s Dr. Lorenzo Patelli.

“The intention of this forum is to create an environment for all of us to learn, share, and coordinate efforts in addressing pressing issues in society,” said Bob Bandoni, the executive director for Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder.

The Global Solutions Forum is targeted toward leaders and aspiring leaders in business, education, nonprofits and philanthropists. Professionals from these sectors and aspiring students from each are encouraged to attend. Attendees can expect to walk away from the conference with tangible examples and concepts related to ethical leadership’s impact. Experts in building inclusive organizational cultures and understanding the power of systems learning will expand thinking of social good as an inclusive effort, throughout organizations and across sectors.

The Global Solutions Forum will be held Oct. 23-25 in Vail. Tickets to the 2019 Global Solutions Forum are on sale now. For tickets and more information including a full list of speakers and schedule visit: https://shouldertoshoulder.com/2019gsf/

Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder seeks to foster the moral imagination of generations of ethical leaders — leaders who are driven by an inclusive perspective and the opportunity to create authentic social impact. SStS believes that developing generations of ethical leaders is the solution to our world’s most pressing needs and that introducing ethical leadership during high school will have the greatest impact. They partner with key stakeholders — NGOs, schools, corporations, and philanthropists — to create a global network of ethical leaders. For more information: http://www.shouldertoshoulder.com/

Founded in 1908, the Daniels College of Business is the top-ranked business college at the University of Denver, one of the country’s premier private universities. Daniels is globally recognized as a leader in providing an immersive and engaged business education.



