Global Solutions Forum coming to Vail Oct. 24-26

VAIL — Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder and the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business announced a sponsorship with The Colorado Sun for the 2018 Global Solutions Forum, taking place Wednesday through Thursday, Oct. 24-26.

With this partnership, organizers also announced the following additions to its speaker lineup:

Jason Blevins, former mountain and outdoor correspondent for the Denver Post and now contributor to The Colorado Sun;

Mike Johnston, former Colorado State Senator and author of "In the Deep Heart's Core";

Tom Washing, venture capitalist and author of "An Unlikely Intervention."

"This conference focuses on fair and ethical practices and professional integrity, across industries — and continents — and these esteemed additions to our panelist lineup will bring tremendous breadth and depth to the conversation," said Bob Bandoni, executive director for Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder. "Our goal is to provide actionable takeaways to our attendees, and we look forward to learning from these speakers in how we turn ethics into action in the professional world."

The Global Solutions Forum will be held Oct. 24-26 at the Arrabelle and Antlers in Vail, offering a wide range of programming and allowing for collaboration and networking opportunities throughout.

There will be a one-day ticket option for local attendees who wish to participate in a portion of the conference. Day tickets are offered at a rate of $125 and include lunch; to sign up and review the agenda, visit https://shouldertoshoulder.com/gsf2018.