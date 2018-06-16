Go green on your work commute: Eagle County’s Bike to Work Day is June 27

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County residents are invited to trade their keys for a helmet and join their fellow commuters for Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 27.

The county's ECO Trails and Sustainable Communities departments, along with bike shops, local businesses and governmental entities, are supporting the statewide event by hosting rest stops with refreshments and giveaways for those who decide to go green on their commute.

Volunteers will be hosting rest stop stations from 7 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 27, at the following locations:

• Avon: U.S. Highway 6 roundabout

• Dowd Junction: Malin Pedestrian Bridge

• Eagle: Town Hall

• Edwards: Highway 6 intersection

• Gypsum: Eagle Valley High School

• Minturn: U.S. Highway 24 and Williams Street

• Vail: Mayor's Park

In partnership with the Climate Action Collaborative, Eagle County is working to utilize the momentum of Bike to Work Day to further encourage carless commutes for residents throughout the summer.

Through a partnership with QuietKat and the Sole Power challenge, the county is offering a drawing for a free electric bike for residents who log their miles through the Sole Power platform. To be eligible, participants must log at least 12 trips on Sole Power by Labor Day, or about one trip per week. Sign up at http://www.solepower.org and contact solepower@vailgov.com with questions.

For more information on Bike to Work Day, contact ECO Trails at 970-328-3523.