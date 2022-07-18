‘Go Vail 2045’ launches to guide transportation efforts

The town of Vail is working on "Go Vail 2045," a planning effort to guide the town's transportation future.

Town of Vail/courtesy photo

The town of Vail is kicking off a two-year planning effort that will be used to chart a path for how people and goods will move into, out of and around the community. The project team for Go Vail 2045, Vail’s Mobility & Transportation Master Plan, will be circulating throughout the community to gather input on the current conditions and the future vision of transportation in Vail.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the launch of the Go Vail 2045 process by taking an online mobility survey at EngageVail.com/govail2045 and in person at several pop-up events:

July 19: Vail Transportation Center, 7:30-10:30 a.m.

July 19: Community Picnic at Bighorn Park, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 19: Town of Vail Municipal Building, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

July 24: Farmers’ Market & Art Show in Vail Village, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 9: Community Picnic at Donovan Pavilion, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To prepare the Mobility & Transportation Master Plan, the project team will review previous planning documents, analyze existing transportation patterns, and make recommendations for a variety of transportation and connectivity components including walking, biking, public transit, parking, traffic speeds, noise, loading and delivery, and event circulation.

The town has contracted with Denver-based Fehr & Peers to guide the planning process. Community members will be invited to help shape the plan throughout three major phases of the work, including visioning and goals, initial recommendations and final recommendations, prior to adoption of the Go Vail 2045 plan by the Vail Town Council.

For more information, contact project manager Tom Kassmel in the Vail Public Works Department, 970-479-2235 or email tkassmel@vailgov.com . Project updates are available at EngageVail.com/govail2045 .