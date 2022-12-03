‘Going Circular’ dares to imagine a world without waste

The documentary film "Going Circular" introduces how reassessing human’s role in nature is necessary for our global population to live within our means.

Courtesy image

Walking Mountains Science Center’s Sustainable Film Series will screen “Going Circular” on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Theatre in Edwards.

Waste is one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions and environmental degradation, yet society’s consumption patterns and societal structures make inordinate amounts of waste an inevitability. “Going Circular” is a documentary that presents a visionary system change that may all but eliminate waste.

“Going Circular” introduces how reassessing human’s role in nature is necessary for our global population to live within our means. Throughout the film, the journeys and ideas of 102-year-old inventor Dr. James Lovelock, biomimicry biologist Janine Benyus, designer Arthur Huang, and financier John Fullerton lead to a radical proposal for a circular society based on nature’s universal principles that everything is reused, and nothing goes to waste. In order to move toward a more circular society, everything from food, to cities, to commercial industries will need to fundamentally be restructured.

IF YOU GO … WHAT: Walking Mountains Science Center’s Sustainable Film Series: “Going Circular”

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards COST: Free ($5 suggested donation)

Free ($5 suggested donation) For more information: Visit walkingmountains.org/films or email elizabethb@walkingmountains.org

To achieve “circularity,” as the film describes it, a broad systemic change is needed. What actions can be taken to move toward circularity? How feasible is a big idea like this? “Going Circular” tackles tough questions and highlights innovative and creative solutions in the face of the climate crisis. The film will be followed by a discussion to explore how the film’s ideas connect to solutions in our local community.

Walking Mountains Science Center’s Sustainable Film Series brings together community members to inspire impactful conversations, raise awareness, and trigger climate action. For more information visit WalkingMountains.org/films.



