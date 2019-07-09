Golden Peak penthouse a rarity

In real estate, the term ski-in/ski-out can mean many things, but Golden Peak Penthouse, East truly lives up to that description. This new offering marks the first slopeside residential project at the base of Vail Mountain in nearly 20 years.

Positioned at the base of Golden Peak, the Riva Bahn Express lift and just short walk from Bridge Street in Vail Village and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Golden Peak Penthouse, East represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“If I can only use one word, it would be ‘scarcity’,” said Tye Stockton of The Stockton Group with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. “You can’t get slopeside, new construction, ski-in/ski-out anymore. We only had two penthouses, and we sold one so we have one left. This is it.

This penthouse is two-stories, boasts over 5,600 square-feet and all floors are accessed by your own private elevator. The open floor plan brings the outdoors in with ample windows and views of the Gore Range. Enjoy the Colorado climate with over 2,000 square-feet of outdoor living space. Indoors you’ll find a mountain-modern aesthetic with a state-of-the-art kitchen, dining area, great room and lounge.

Six bedrooms will allow you to invite the whole family or invite friends up for a ski weekend or for the spectacular summers in Colorado.

“This residence is for a family that loves to ski and wants to be next to the slopes,” Stockton said. “They love Vail, they want all the privacy that a house affords but they also want the convenience of being able to lock the door and walk away and not have to worry about it.”

Scarcity is one word Stockton used to describe Golden Peak Penthouse, East but urgency is another word he used. “Golden Peak Penthouse, West sold earlier during the construction phase without any marketing, so a lot of the world doesn’t even know this exists yet, so we feel once we really start promoting it, Golden Peak Penthouse, East is going to sell very quickly,” Stockton said.

To learn more, visit http://www.goldenpeakpenthouses.com or call Tye Stockton at 970.471.2557.