Golden Peak terrain expansion makes international debut

Spectators gather to watch FIS giant slalom racing at Golden Peak on Sunday. Vail Mountain’s Golden Peak venue underwent a terrain expansion with a new lift recently, and the expanded terrain was enjoyed by athletes on Sunday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Vail’s Golden Peak terrain expansion made an international giant slalom debut over the weekend as the new course hosted a pair of FIS giant slalom races.

While Golden Peak has always capable of hosting an International Ski Federation-level giant slalom, Saturday and Sunday’s races were the first giant slalom races to use Vail’s terrain expansion, which was completed in the 2019-20 season.

Vail native Jacob Dilling, who finished second both days, said he thoroughly enjoyed his first time skiing giant slalom on the new terrain.

“I think it’s better because you carry more heat, you don’t have to push out of the gate for 10 gates, you only have to push for three and then you’re up to speed,” Dilling said.

Filip Forejtek of the Czech Republic dominated the first day of competition, finishing 2 seconds ahead of Dilling.

Forejtek said the new layout at Golden Peak played to his strengths.

“I skied the GS here last year when the start was lower, this is much more fun,” he said. “You get a roller at the top where the old start was, and the course is harder and longer.”

Elena Exenberger, of Austria, won the women’s giant slalom race on Sunday at Golden Peak. The FIS race was the first of its kind to employ Vail Mountain’s new terrain expansion.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Forejtek was the favorite to win Sunday, as well, but missed a gate and didn’t finish. Tobias Kogler and Elena Exenberger, both of Austria, won on Sunday.

Exenberger couldn’t compare the course to years past, however.

“It’s my first time in the U.S.,” she said.

Vail racer Kjersti Moritz won Saturday’s giant slalom.

Last year, spectators were not allowed to watch the FIS races at Golden Peak due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, on the other hand, Dilling said the vibe was great with spectators, parents and kids on hand to watch racers.

“I loved it out here this year,” he said. “With the new course and all the people, it’s really great.

Mill Creek crossover

Golden Peak’s winter recreational use case was thoroughly enjoyed by all on Sunday, as a crowd gathered to watch the racers and cow bells could be heard.

In the summer, however, recreational trail users are hoping the Golden Peak project won’t have long-lasting impacts on a once-popular route to the Benchmark area of Vail.

The Golden Peak terrain expansion, when approved in 2019, stipulated that Mill Creek Road be decommissioned for summer use.

“The required mitigation, for which Vail Mountain Resort will be responsible, includes approximately 7 miles of ripping, re-contouring, improving drainage, and restoring native vegetation on Mill Creek Road/Trail,” according to the project’s record of decision.

The result has meant no more trips to Benchmark for local trail hikers and bikers, but the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance has been advocating for a less impactful, more sustainable trail alternative to Mill Creek Road so access can be restored for summer recreational use.

The project, known as the Mill Creek reroute, was announced by the White River National Forest on Jan. 24, and a public comment period on the proposed idea will be open until Feb. 7.

Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance Executive Director Ernest Saeger said the trail alliance has long supported the Mill Creek reroute.

“We’ve been advocating for continued access since the Golden Peak expansion was approved,” Saeger said. “And if we’re going to continue to have access in there, then it should be on a sustainable singletrack trail which has been moved away from Mill Creek, to further mitigate impacts to the riparian habitat in Mill Creek.”

The Mill Creek reroute trail would be about 7 miles long and would connect in with the top of the nearby Two Elk trail, topping out at 11,800 feet, Saeger said.

To comment

Comments on the Mill Creek reroute trail will be accepted any time, but will be most helpful if submitted prior to Feb. 7, said Eagle/Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis.

Electronic comments are encouraged and can be submitted online at FS.USDA.gov/project/?project=61186 . Click on “comment” on the right side of the page.

Persons commenting should include: 1) name, address, telephone number and organization represented, if any; 2) title of the project of concern; and 3) specific facts, concerns or issues, and supporting reasons why they should be considered.

To request further information on the proposed action, contact Cal Orlowski by telephone at 970-618-4379 or by email at calen.orlowski@usda.gov .