Golf Course – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Golf Course

1. EagleVail Golf Club

2. Eagle Ranch Golf Course

3. Vail Golf Club

Given that just about every golf course in Eagle County was booked to the gills in 2020 because of COVID-19, this award was based on a huge sample size.

EagleVail Golf Club came out again as the valley’s favorite loop. With massive elevation changes and water in play on 12 holes, it’s not a surprise.

There really isn’t a dull moment at EagleVail for regulars and newcomers. With tee shoots off cliffs on the opening and home holes — both par-5s — you can let your driver go to work. And there’s plenty of opportunities for precision in between, most notably the par-3 10th, a dropping par-3.

When in doubt, keeping it in play is a wise idea with EagleVail’s tight fairways rather than trying to overpower it.

Good rounds can go to heck on nos. 15 and 16, two short par-4s that play to elevated greens, guarded by water. Good luck.

-Chris Freud