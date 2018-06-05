Golf tourney at Cordillera in Edwards raises funds for child legal advocates

DILLION — CASA of the Continental Divide, a nonprofit dedicated to providing court-appointed trained volunteers to advocate for abused and/or neglected children in the 5th Judicial District, has announced details of its 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament to take place at The Club at Cordillera Summit Course in Edwards on Thursday, June 14.

"In previous years, the event has raised more than $40,000 for our organization," said Kathy Reed, executive director of CASA of the Continental Divide. "It's going to be another great year, and we're excited to put on another tournament to help our mountain-area children."

CASA of the Continental Divide is anticipating as many as 100 golfers this year and welcomes all businesses to participate and sponsor the event, which is the charity's largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds raised directly benefit the charity in its efforts to assist children impacted by abuse and/or neglect allegations in the court system.

"With the generous support of local businesses, organizations and individuals, we are able to recruit and train more volunteers to serve children in Clear Creek, Lake, Eagle and Summit counties," Reed said. "And you don't want to miss the chance to play this stunning private course."

The format for the tournament is a four-player scramble with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. Entry fees are $300 per person and $1,200 per foursome. Entry includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, a $10,000 hole-in-one prize and a silent auction. Prizes include a hole-in-one , closest to the pin, straightest drive, longest putt, first place, mixed couples, and women's foursome.

For more information, go to http://www.mtncasa.org/events-golf.

CASA of the Continental Divide is a member of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (National CASA), a nationwide network of community programs. Since July 2017, more than 125 children in the 5th Judicial District were assessed and determined by the court to be undeniably abused or neglected. CASACD volunteers were appointed by the court to 57 children in dependency and neglect cases. Studies show children with a CASA volunteer receive more services that are critical to their well-being and are four times more likely to find a permanent home.