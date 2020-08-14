GoPro Mountain Games Elements series cancels Saturday’s 5K race due to smoke from Grizzly Creek Fire

GoPro Mountain Games Elements hosts a 5k run and a movie on Saturday.

Zach Mahone | Special to the Daily

On Friday, the Vail Valley Foundation announced the GoPro Mountain Games Elements series Arpres 5K run, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, has been canceled “due to the smoke and haze from the Grizzly Creek wildfire in Glenwood Canyon,” a news release says.

“This is a disappointment, but it is clear that this is the right call in the interest of the health and safety of our competitors, our staff, volunteers and everyone who would be a part of this event,” said Sarah Franke, vice president of marketing and operations for the Vail Valley Foundation, in the news release.

Franke thanked Vail Resorts, Vail Recreation District, U.S. Forest Service, Town of Vail and all the partners, sponsors, staff and volunteers for their hard work helping prepare the event.

Movie also canceled

The after-race event at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, featuring a question-and-answer session with world-class mountain runner Andy Wacker followed by a showing of “The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young,” will also not take place.

“These two events, the 5K and the film, were designed to be intertwined, and one wouldn’t work without the other,” said Tom Boyd, director of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, in the news release.

Disc golf event ‘too early to tell’

Organizers are also keeping an eye on air quality conditions for the Mountain Games Elements disc golf event scheduled to take place in Gypsum on Aug. 22.

“It’s too early to tell, but we will be watching the fire safety and air quality conditions closely to determine if the event can be held in keeping with our organization’s high standards for health and safety,” said Mac Garnsey, director of operations for the Vail Valley Foundation, in the news release.

For more information, visit https://mountaingames.com/the-games/elements/.