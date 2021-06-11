GoPro Mountain Games: get stoked and get…poked?

The MIRA bus will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to up to 2,000 people at the Mountain Games this weekend, according to a recent press release.



The GoPro Mountain Games offer the best of adventure sports, live music, local art and, now, it will also offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

You heard that right: The MIRA bus will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to up to 2,000 people at the Mountain Games this weekend, according to a recent press release.

The free vaccines will be available on-site all weekend long. Appointments can be made on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website, but walk-ups will also be accepted.

“This is a comparatively young and active demographic at the GoPro Mountain Games, making it the ideal group for an outreach effort of this kind to ensure everyone has easy and simple access to the COVID-19 vaccines,” Tom Boyd, spokesperson for the Vail Valley Foundation and the GoPro Mountain Games, said in the press release.

The initiative was made possible through a collaboration between the Vail Valley Foundation, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the MIRA Bus, the Eagle County Department of Health and Environment, Vail Health, Vail Resorts, and the Town of Vail, according to the release.

The Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance or MIRA bus is an RV that delivers public health resources to underserved communities, and it has been playing a key role in vaccinating Eagle County residents.

The bus will offer 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson, all provided by the state. Information about second doses of Pfizer will be given on site, according to the release.

What you need to know What: Free COVID-19 vaccination opportunity Where: The MIRA Bus at the corner of Gore Creek Drive and Bridge Street in Vail Village (in front of the Patagonia store). When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m on June 11-12 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on June 13

