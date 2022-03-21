GoPro Mountain Games’ Mountains of Music headliners announced

Twiddle will headline the opening GoPro Mountain Games’ Mountains of Music concert with a special opening set by Mihali & G. Love.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

The GoPro Mountain Games, celebrating 20 years June 7-12, are anchored by 30-plus competitions now spanning six days. But when the daytime events are complete, all eyes (and ears) shift to the Mountains of Music concerts taking place at The Amp June 9-11.

As the country’s most celebrated festival of adventure sports, art and music, the GoPro Mountain Games offer non-stop action to help kick off summer in the Rocky Mountains in a celebration of the mountain lifestyle we all love. The GoPro Mountain Games are a project of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which re-introduced the Winter Mountain Games this winter.

This year’s GoPro Mountain Games Mountains of Music lineup features:

• Thursday, June 9: Twiddle with a special opening set by Mihali & G. Love

• Friday, June 10: Gov’t Mule along with a special set from Grace Potter & Warren Haynes

• Saturday, June 11: The Wailers featuring Julian Marley with a special opening set from Mishka

All concerts are general admission. Tickets to each Mountains of Music concert are priced at $25 and go on sale Friday, March 25. Tickets can be purchased at Summer.MountainGames.com/Music .

In addition to the nightly concerts at The Amp, Mountains of Music at the Mountain Games will include a free concert on Wednesday, June 8, at the Little Beach Amphitheater in Minturn following the GoPro Dual Slalom competition. Then, there will be three smaller daytime stages that will keep the music going in Lionshead, Vail Village & Golden Peak each day. Free live music from a variety of local and regional bands will kick off on Thursday and continue throughout the days until Sunday afternoon. Jam in the Van, a mobile music production studio based out of Los Angeles, will return to the GoPro Mountain Games this year and will be hosting live sessions in the Jam Van and concerts outside the Van each day in Golden Peak. The full daytime music schedule will be posted in May.