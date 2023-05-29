The GoPro Mountain Games return to Vail June 8-11.

Zach Mahone/Courtesy photo

Registration is filling up for the GoPro Mountain Games, kicking off summer in Vail June 8-11 with over 30 competitions, live music, art and more in the Rocky Mountains. Athletes from all backgrounds are invited to compete, with registration prices increasing for the final time on June 1. While prices will increase June 1, registration will continue to be open and will fully close 24 hours before the event.

This year, over $130,000 is up for grabs at the GoPro Mountain Games in the form of prize purses, in addition to non-cash prizes available in most events.

All athletes receive an athlete bag and access to the Go RVing Athlete Lounge in Nature Valley Mountain Plaza. The Go RVing Athlete Lounge is in the heart of the action and offers drinks, samples and more.

New this year, the next generation of GoPro Mountain Games athletes can sign up for the “grom” divisions designed for ages 12-18. This new division, available in most events, will create a more fair, competitive field.

Athletes can enjoy the competition and camaraderie that comes with being at the GoPro Mountain Games.

To register for an event at the GoPro Mountain Games, visit Summer.MountainGames.com and click on the orange button that says “Register.”

Spectating is free at the GoPro Mountain Games.

In addition to the daytime action, tickets are also available for the Mountains of Music concert series, taking place at The Amp in Vail at 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday of the Mountain Games (June 8-10). The lineup includes Brothers of a Feather with Chris & Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes and The Motet (June 8); Orebolo with The Heavy Heavy (June 9); and Local Natives with Circles Around the Sun (June 10).

Visit Summer.MountainGames.com for more information.