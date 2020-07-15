GoPro Mountain Games returns with revised programming as GoPro Games Elements

Yoga Saturday morning at Ford Park at the 2019 GoPro Mountain Games.

Barry Eckhaus | Special to the Daily

While the GoPro Mountain Games, one of Vail’s biggest festivals each year, was canceled in its full form for summer 2020, organizers announced that it’s back in a limited form: enter GoPro Games Elements.

Starting Saturday, July 18 with free yoga with Arielle Shripe in Ford Park (preregistration required here), Elements will bring classic Mountain Games events to Vail each week. So far, organizers have announced the yoga session at 8:30 a.m. and Mountain Bike virtual event starting at noon on Saturday, July 25. More events in August, including a running event, will be announced soon.

For the Mountain Bike event, participants join virtually. Using the tracker of their choice (Strava, Fitbit, Apple Watch, Garmin, etc.) bikers can upload stats and pictures of their rides to the GoPro Mountain Games registration system, or share on social media with the hashtag #MtnGamesElements.

Participants who complete this challenge will receive $5 registration for the 2021 games, scheduled for June 10-13. Riders must complete their ride between 12 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on the 25th and upload or share their activity by noon on Sunday, July 26.

The typical mountain bike challenge athletes participate in at the proper games involves 2,800-feet of vertical gain and a 16-plus-mile trip, but riders are encouraged to complete a ride that suits them.

There is also a mountain bike registration option that includes tickets to a showing of Teton Gravity Research’s new mountain bike movie, “Accomplice,” at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. A maximum of 175 tickets will be sold, and are also available to the general public. Social distancing will be enforced at the venue in Vail.