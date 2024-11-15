Gore Creek aquatic health to be discussed at Vail’s ‘Lunch with the Locals’

The town of Vail will provide an update on Gore Creek aquatic health the town's Lunch with the Locals event on Nov. 20.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

The town of Vail will sponsor another installment of its Lunch with the Locals series on Nov. 20 at 12 p.m. in the Grand View Room above Lionshead Welcome Center.

Pete Wadden, the town of Vail’s watershed specialist, will provide an update on Gore Creek aquatic health and a recent spate of spills that threatened the creek.

Experts from Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, the town of Vail, and the Eagle River Coalition will be on hand to answer questions about what residents can do to help with the town’s ongoing “Restore the Gore” effort. There will also be stickers and informational brochures given away to attendees.

The town environmental sustainability team is organizing the event. For details about this and other upcoming activities, contact Wadden at 970-479-2144 or pwadden@vail.gov .