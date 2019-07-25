Gore Creek gets a little TLC with restoration project

EAGLE COUNTY — Every summer locals and visitors love to frolic in and around Gore Creek. Last week, a group of volunteers gave back some love to the popular Eagle River tributary.

About a dozen volunteers worked along three miles of Gore Creek, planting willows and lodgepole pines to stabilize riverbeds in a restoration project organized by Can’d Aid.

Can’d Aid is a philanthropic effort launched by Oskar Blues Brewing Company, headquartered in Longmont. The nonprofit was formed as an immediate response to the massive flooding that devastated the company’s hometowns of Lyons and Longmont in September 2013. The organization canned and delivered water to the people affected by the flooding as its initial entry into “people-powered do-goodery.”

To date, Can’d Aid has raised more than $3.4 million to support its efforts, including donating over one million cans of water to communities post-disaster, building 1,164 bicycles, donating 346 instruments and recycling the equivalent of 17.6 million cans.

Loving Mother Earth

One of Can’d Aid’s areas of focus is environmental projects, under the heading “Love Yur Mama.” That’s where river restoration projects come into play. Can’d Aid’s Gore Creek efforts were supported by Colorado Trout Unlimited and River Restoration Adventures for Tomorrow.

“After doing three or four seedling tree plantings and beach restorations along the Gunnison, we wanted to expand,” said Cann’d Aid Executive Director Diana Ralson. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy the days, and you do see the effect of the work.”

The Gore Creek project happened July 13.

“Everyone liked the excuse to get up to the mountains and get to enjoy Vail,” Ralston said.

The Can’d Aid Aid volunteers would happily return to Eagle County and Ralston noted an Oskar Blues product may help that happen. Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water by Oskar Blues donates $1 for every case sold to support river restoration projects by Can’d Aid.

“We would really like to come back to Eagle County,” Ralson said. “If the funding continues with Wild Basin, we want to do more.”