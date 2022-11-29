Gore Range Gravity Alliance hosts Backcountry Ball Thursday

Come one, come all to the Gore Range Gravity Alliance Backcountry Ball at Shakedown Bar in Vail on Thursday night.

Jace Stout/Courtesy photo

What: Gore Range Gravity Alliance hosts Backcountry Ball

When: Thursday, Dec. 1, doors at 7 p.m.

Where: Shakedown Bar in Vail

More info: GiveButter.com/BCBALL IF YOU GO...

Ready to get a little merry and dress in your best for a night on the town this holiday season? Exchange the flannel for festive threads and head to the Backcountry Ball hosted by the Gore Range Gravity Alliance this Thursday night at Shakedown Bar.

Gore Range Gravity Alliance provides educational opportunities on topics such as navigation, safety, avalanche awareness, gear maintenance and more. This new nonprofit in Eagle County aims to foster the community of women who recreate in the backcountry and on local trails with summer and winter programming.

Although Gore Range Gravity Alliance has hosted events such as yoga socials, women’s panel discussions, ski and bike movie premieres, hut trips and beacon hunts, this will be their first big fundraiser and they are going big on Thursday night.

“We definitely hope to see everyone 21 years of age and older, of course, out in full force in their fanciest duds at this event,” said Gore Range Gravity Alliance founder, Amanda Marchiani. “We really think this is going to be a great event for the community to get out and start the winter off right and let loose before the holiday madness begins.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and live music will be provided by the Rednor Eaton Duo, followed by DJ P-Rock. The evening also includes bites to eat by award-winning chef Taylor Frankel, formerly of Sweet Basil, who’s now started Taylor Made Chef Co. To capture the moment, Vail Photo Booths and Alpenglow Law will sponsor a photo booth. It’s worth it to show up because there will be many giveaways from sponsors including Brooklyn Bell skis from Weston Backcountry.

In the short time this nonprofit has been around, Gore Range Gravity Alliance has weaved its way into the hearts of the community and has developed relationships with area businesses. From Wine ‘n’ Wax Nights and Cripple Creek Backcountry to events just across from the popular uphill skinning spot, Meadow Mountain in Minturn, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company Roastery Café, the Gore Range Gravity Alliance has reached out to many businesses to help grow its community.

Other local bike and ski shops like Kind Bikes and Skis, Venture Sports, as well as businesses like the Agora in Minturn, Vail Brewing Company and Lakota Guides have shown support in various ways from lending their space to supplying products and gear for giveaways.

“Sometimes I pinch myself because I’m sort of still in awe of how we’ve grown in less than a year and the amount of support we get, but I think it just goes to show how important fostering community really is and that what we’re doing really is making an impact,” Marchiani said.

Doors will open at the Shakedown Bar at 7 p.m. on Thursday with the music starting at 7:30 p.m. For tickets to The Backcountry Ball, visit GiveButter.com/BCBALL . For more information about the GRGA nonprofit organization visit GoreRangeGravityAlliance.com and find them on Instagram @gorerangegravityalliance .