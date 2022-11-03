Gore Valley Rec Trail expected to close for winter on Nov. 7

The annual seasonal closure of the Gore Valley Recreation Trail through Dowd Junction will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. The trail may close sooner, depending on winter weather conditions.

The winter closure allows for wildlife migration and was a condition of the recreation trail’s approval. Additionally, plowing operations on Interstate 70 create a significant safety concern, which also contributes to the closure.

Gates will be in place to indicate the trail’s closure as well as signs explaining the requirement. The trail will reopen in the spring on or about April 15, as weather conditions allow.

Users are asked to note that additional recreation trails in Vail are not maintained during the winter and include sections of the Gore Valley Trail in the Katsos Ranch, Golden Peak, Lionshead and Cascade Village areas.

For more information contact Gregg Barrie in the town of Vail Public Works Department at 970-479-2337 or at gbarrie@vailgov.com .