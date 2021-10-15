Got leftover prescription drugs? Eagle County police will dispose of them safely

Eagle County police are encouraging residents to dispose of their leftover prescription drugs safely as part of the 20th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Law enforcement agencies will be hosting collection sites for prescription drugs in various locations across the county (see below for details) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a recent press release.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an annual event organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to support people in disposing of leftover medications safely.

Acceptable items include vitamins, supplements, medicated ointments/lotions, over-the-counter and prescription medications, including controlled substances or narcotics. Needles and pressurized canisters will not be accepted.

Participation in Saturday’s event is free and anonymous – no questions are asked of those who choose to participate.

The event helps prevent accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications and keeps medications out of local wastewater and landfills.

“Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet,” the press release states. “Also, Americans know that outdated methods for disposing of unused medicines – flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – pose potential safety and health hazards.”

Instead, any items collected through this program are incinerated in an environmentally friendly manner.

During a similar event in April 2021, Colorado residents returned 8.1 tons or 16,221 pounds of prescription drugs at 82 sites across the state, according to the release.

The past 20 years of the annual Take Back event have facilitated the recovery of 14,524,391 million pounds of prescription medications nationwide, 334,905 pounds of which were recovered from Colorado.

There are also a number of locations in Eagle County that operate year-round collection sites (see below), but these sites are not able to accept controlled substances or “narcotics.” In addition to the sites listed below, the Vail Valley Pharmacy in Edwards also accepts unwanted medications.

For more information on how to dispose of prescription drugs safely, visit http://www.takemedsback.org .

The following agencies will run collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the following locations… – Avon Police Department: Walmart, 171 Yoder Ave, Avon, CO 81620 – Eagle County Sheriff’s Office: City Market Eagle, 103 Market Street, Eagle, CO 81631 – Vail Police Department: Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Rd, Vail CO 81657 – Carbondale Police Department: Carbondale Police Station, 511 Colorado Ave #911, Carbondale, CO 81623