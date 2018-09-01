Gourmet on Gore brings al fresco sips and bites to Vail Village through Monday, Sept. 3
September 1, 2018
Gourmet on Gore schedule
Saturday, Sept. 1
To learn more, turn to page B2, or visit https://www.gourmetongore.com.
9 to 10 a.m. — Summertime Community Yoga, supported by Vail Athletic Club, Solaris Plaza Lawn, Vail Village, free
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Culinary Cruisers, supported by Venture Sports & Lunazul Tequila, Vail Village, $50 (bike rentals $24)
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Open-Air Tasting, Gore Creek Drive and Willow Bridge Road, Vail Village, pay as you go
Noon to 4 p.m. — Slifer Smith & Frampton open house tour, check booth for more information, free
Noon to 5 p.m. — Kids’ Culinary Corner, free
12:30 to 4 p.m. — The U on Gore Creek Promenade, 30-minute seminars throughout the day, Gore Creek Promenade, Vail Village, free
Sunday, Sept. 2
9 to 10 a.m. — Yoga + Beats, Mountain Plaza Lawn, Vail Village, free
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Trail to Table Hike, supported by Angels Envy Bourbon & CO + Yoga Life Magazine, Vail Village, $40
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Open-Air Tasting, Gore Creek Drive and Willow Bridge Road, Vail Village, pay as you go
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Rose on the River, Gore Creek Promenade, Vail Village, free
Noon to 5 p.m. — Kids’ Culinary Corner, free
Monday, Sept. 3
8 to 9 a.m. — Yoga on the Green, supported by Lole, Solaris Plaza Lawn, Vail Village, free
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Brunch Off Bridge Street, Gore Creek Drive, Vail Village, pay as you go
Scenes from the Gourmet on Gore culinary festival, an open-air tasting with world-class wine, beer and spirits paired with culinary creations from Vail's top chefs. The event runs Friday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 3.
Gourmet on Gore schedule
Saturday, Sept. 1
To learn more, turn to page B2, or visit https://www.gourmetongore.com.
9 to 10 a.m. — Summertime Community Yoga, supported by Vail Athletic Club, Solaris Plaza Lawn, Vail Village, free
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Culinary Cruisers, supported by Venture Sports & Lunazul Tequila, Vail Village, $50 (bike rentals $24)
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Open-Air Tasting, Gore Creek Drive and Willow Bridge Road, Vail Village, pay as you go
Noon to 4 p.m. — Slifer Smith & Frampton open house tour, check booth for more information, free
Noon to 5 p.m. — Kids’ Culinary Corner, free
12:30 to 4 p.m. — The U on Gore Creek Promenade, 30-minute seminars throughout the day, Gore Creek Promenade, Vail Village, free
Sunday, Sept. 2
9 to 10 a.m. — Yoga + Beats, Mountain Plaza Lawn, Vail Village, free
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Trail to Table Hike, supported by Angels Envy Bourbon & CO + Yoga Life Magazine, Vail Village, $40
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Open-Air Tasting, Gore Creek Drive and Willow Bridge Road, Vail Village, pay as you go
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Rose on the River, Gore Creek Promenade, Vail Village, free
Noon to 5 p.m. — Kids’ Culinary Corner, free
Monday, Sept. 3
8 to 9 a.m. — Yoga on the Green, supported by Lole, Solaris Plaza Lawn, Vail Village, free
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Brunch Off Bridge Street, Gore Creek Drive, Vail Village, pay as you go