Gov. Jared Polis, first gentleman Marlon Reis test positive for COVID-19
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor tweeted Saturday night.
Both Polis and Reis are “asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate in their home.”
“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” Polis said in a statement.
Polis said he will work remotely and “continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities.” Polis began quarantining Wednesday after learning he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The novel coronavirus has been surging in Colorado and around the country. The state estimated Tuesday that 1 in 41 people here were contagious, and Polis and other officials have been warning for weeks of a potential catastrophic overload of the state health care system.
