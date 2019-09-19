Gov. Polis to speak Friday night at annual dinner for Eagle County Democrats

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis smiles in May after signing a bill alongside Sen. Kerry Donovan, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Rep. Dylan Roberts outside of Blue Moose Pizza in Lionshead Village. Donovan and Roberts sponsored legislation this past session that aims to decrease the cost of health insurance for mountain residents, including a law that helps communities emulate Summit County's Peak Health Alliance model.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will be the keynote speaker Friday night at the Eagle County Democrats annual dinner at the EagleVail Pavilion.

The fundraiser, a pasta buffet, begins at 6 p.m. State Sen. Kerry Donovan, of Vail, and Rep. Dylan Roberts, of Avon, will also give updates about highlights from this year’s state legislative session. This is also an opportunity to meet and hear Democratic candidates for federal congressional offices, including U.S. House of Representatives candidates Diane Mitsch Bush and Donald Valdez for Colorado District 3, and United States Senate candidates Diana Bray, Lorena Garcia, Andrew Romanoff and Trish Zornio.

Tickets are available at eagledems.org.