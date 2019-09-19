Gov. Polis to speak Friday night at annual dinner for Eagle County Democrats
Annual fundraiser will also include speeches from local state lawmakers Kerry Donovan and Dylan Roberts
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will be the keynote speaker Friday night at the Eagle County Democrats annual dinner at the EagleVail Pavilion.
The fundraiser, a pasta buffet, begins at 6 p.m. State Sen. Kerry Donovan, of Vail, and Rep. Dylan Roberts, of Avon, will also give updates about highlights from this year’s state legislative session. This is also an opportunity to meet and hear Democratic candidates for federal congressional offices, including U.S. House of Representatives candidates Diane Mitsch Bush and Donald Valdez for Colorado District 3, and United States Senate candidates Diana Bray, Lorena Garcia, Andrew Romanoff and Trish Zornio.
Tickets are available at eagledems.org.
