Government tracker: Vail council adopts e-bike, Segway regulations on first reading

Board: Vail Town Council.

Meeting: Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Present: Kevin Foley, Greg Moffet, Jenn Bruno, Kim Langmaid, Jen Mason, Travis Coggin and Mayor Dave Chapin.

Issue: Request for town funding for a video display screen at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Who they talked to: Vail Valley Foundation President and CEO Mike Imhof.

What they talked about: Imhof came to the council with a request for $185,000 in town funding for a large video screen at the amphitheater. The town's contribution would be a large share of the estimated $443,000 cost.

Recommended Stories For You

Imhof told council members the screen would be for the benefit of people on the lawn of the facility. Many other performing arts facilities have such screens, Imhof said.

"It's not a matter of 'if' but 'when'" a screen should be installed, he said.

What they said: Chapin said he was at a show in the summer of 2017 during a test run of a similar video system and was impressed.

Coggin added that the screen would improve the guest experience at the facility.

But Bruno said she's worried about the foundation bringing a request for a substantial amount of money outside of the council's usual budget cycle.

Imhof said the Foundation is moving quickly in order to have the screen up and running by mid-May.

What's next? Council members asked for more information, particularly regarding what's owned by the town and foundation at the site. The council is likely to take up the topic at its Tuesday, March 6, meeting.

Issue: Issuing a contract to renovate and repair Slifer Plaza.

How they voted: 7-0 to approve.

Who they talked to: Project manager Chad Salli.

What they talked about: Salli told council members there's a solid bid for repair work at the plaza — between the Covered Bridge and Meadow Drive at the main entrance to Vail Village.

The underground plumbing and stormwater systems at the site have deteriorated.

The staff recommendation for the repair work carries a price tag of about $3 million.

What's next? Work will start this year.

Issue: An ordinance adjusting town regulations of electric-assist bicycles and Segway-type scooters.

How they voted: 7-0 to approve on first reading.

What it does: The ordinance brings the town's regulations of e-bikes more in line with state law. The measure also regulates use of Segway-type scooters in town, particularly commercial operations.

At the request of Segway of Vail manager Steph Valentine, the ordinance was amended to require audible devices — bells — on scooters operated by tour guides. The ordinance also allows riders as young as 12 to go on tours.

Aside from tour groups, no individual scooter rentals are allowed.

What's next? You can sign up for a tour if you want.