Government tracker: Vail fire crew sent to help fight wildfire in Texas

Board: Vail Town Council.

Meeting: Tuesday, May 15.

Present: Kevin Foley, Greg Moffet, Jenn Bruno, Kim Langmaid, Jen Mason, Travis Coggin.

Honoring scholarship winners

Issue: The council Tuesday recognized Colorado Grand Scholarship winner Juan Macias, a Battle Mountain High School student. The annual 1,000-mile classic-car event each year presents a scholarship to one student from every community in which the event stops.

The council also presented its own Youth Recognition Awards to Vail residents Sarah Evans, of Vail Mountain School, and Jason Macaluso, of Battle Mountain. Those students received $1,000 awards.

Recommended Stories For You

What's next? College.

'Pete's Dream' committee

Issue: Resolution appointing a fundraising committee for a proposed memorial to Vail co-founder Pete Seibert.

Who's on it? Bill Rey, Merv Lapin and Jim Flaum.

What will they do? The town has already pledged $150,000 to an estimated $300,000 project to create and install a sculpture, "Pete's Dream," in Vail Village. The committee is responsible for raising the rest.

How they voted: 6-1 to approve, with Moffet opposed.

What's next: Fundraising.

Vail firefighters in Texas

Issue: Town manager report.

The highlight: Town Manager Greg Clifton told the council that the Vail Fire Department has sent a truck and wildfire crew to a large fire near Amarillo, Texas.

The deployment could last as long as two weeks, and Clifton said the town will be reimbursed. Clifton said other area firefighters will be used in town, if needed.

Restaurant awnings

Issue: Appeal of a Vail Design Review Board decision.

Who they talked to: Sheika Gramshammer.

What they talked about: Gramshammer appealed a board ruling requiring same-color material on both a pair of awnings and a tent over a patio on the south part of the property. Gramshammer asked to leave the colors as they are now: brown on the awnings and yellow on the patio tent.

How they voted: 6-1 to overturn, with Coggin opposed.