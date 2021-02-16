Governor declares third week of February Concurrent Enrollment Week

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday declared this third week of February as Concurrent Enrollment Week, with state officials and the Colorado Community College System celebrating the state’s tuition-free Concurrent Enrollment program.

The program, launched in 2009 by the Colorado Legislature, allows high school students to simultaneously earn credit toward their high school diploma and college credit toward an associate degree or credit toward a career-focused certificate.

Courses are taught by college-level instructors and offered tuition-free to students enrolled in the ninth grade or higher at a public school district, charter school or board of cooperative services. Students may pay for textbooks or additional course materials if required.

“At a time when so many are concerned about the cost of college, Concurrent Enrollment is the best choice for high school students who want to earn double the credit, in half the time, and at zero tuition cost,” — Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System

“Taking college classes while still in high school increases access to higher education, reduces a student’s overall time to degree, improves student success, and lowers the costs borne by Colorado families,” said Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

Since the start of the program, the Colorado Community College System’s 13 colleges have become the state’s largest provider of Concurrent Enrollment, serving over 35,000 annually, awarding nearly 3,000 college credentials and creating supportive pathways to college for thousands of students, especially those from underrepresented communities.

“At a time when so many are concerned about the cost of college, Concurrent Enrollment is the best choice for high school students who want to earn double the credit, in half the time, and at zero tuition cost,” said Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System.

During the months of February and March, high schools across the state are registering students for the fall 2021 semester. To learn more about Concurrent Enrollment and registering, visit cccs.edu/concurrent-enrollment/.