Grand Hyatt Vail distributes 200-plus care packages to staff, community

Following significant, temporary reduction in staff hours, Grand Hyatt Vail distributed more than 200 care packages to its employees and community members on Friday, March 20.

Special to the Daily

“Our actions are always grounded in our purpose of care — especially over the coming weeks — and we will continue to look for creative ways to support our colleagues and local community during this unprecedented time,” Dan Johnson, general manager, said in a statement.

On March 19, Grand Hyatt Vail suspended all services and operations “until a later date,” the statement from Johnson reads. “This is a challenging time for our industry.”