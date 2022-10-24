Grand Hyatt Vail has new people in three top-level posts at the hotel

Pascal Coudouy is the new executive chef at the Grand Hyatt Vail.

Lou Hammond Group/courtesy photo

The Grand Hyatt Vail has announced three new high-level resort appointments. The food and beverage team has hired Pascal Coudouy as executive chef and Carrie Clay as director of operations. In addition, Ewan Knowles has been appointed director of engineering.

Coudouy joins the Grand Hyatt Vail culinary team with exceptional skills and expertise, bringing over 30 years of experience as an executive chef. Originally trained in Europe, Coudouy’s experience stretches across the globe from France and New York to Colorado. Coudouy worked as the executive chef and culinary director for Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa. Prior to joining the team at Grand Hyatt Vail, he was the owner, operator and executive chef at Gore Range Brewery in Edwards.

Clay brings proven success and experience to her role as director of food and beverage operations. She spent four years working in food and beverage at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa and gained additional experience at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort Spa & Casino, Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, and Hyatt Regency Seattle. Clay most recently served as assistant director of operations, food and beverage and rooms at Hyatt Regency Seattle.

Knowles brings proven expertise and knowledge to his new role. Knowles has worked as director of engineering across multiple five-star resorts and properties including the Four Seasons Residences and Resorts in Anguilla, British Virgin Islands and South Seas Island Resort in Captiva, Florida. Prior to joining the team at Grand Hyatt Vail, Knowles served as the senior director of engineering at the Four Seasons Resort Lana’i in Hawaii.

“We are delighted to welcome three outstanding professionals to our team’s leadership,” Grand Hyatt Vail General Manager John D’Angelo said. “We look forward to seeing Pascal’s, Ewan’s, and Carrie’s contributions for the continued success of Grand Hyatt Vail.”