Grand Lake earns yet another high distinction, this time as a best North American lake town

For those seeking a peaceful lake retreat, the town of Grand Lake will do the trick, according to TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor, which regularly publishes its own lists of top resorts, attractions and accommodations for various categories across the globe, recently published a list of the 18 best lake towns in North America, and included Grand Lake.

"The best lake towns aren’t just about relaxation — that’s why we’re also featuring locales with plenty of adventure, both on the water and on land," wrote TripAdvisor.

This is not the first time Grand Lake has been selected for a notable list on a popular travel website.

In 2018, TripAdvisor named Grand Lake as a top destination in northwest Colorado, then the Viewfinder blog on accommodation booking website Expedia selected Grand Lake as the 10th most beautiful town in America.