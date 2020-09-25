Grass fire in median on I-70 near Eagle, both fast lanes, blocked | VailDaily.com
Grass fire in median on I-70 near Eagle, both fast lanes, blocked

News News |

There is a grass fire in the median off I-70 at milemarker 149 near Eagle. Both fast lanes are blocked at this time. Expect delays and #SlowDownMoveOver for responders.

