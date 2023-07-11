Greater Eagle Fire Protection District unveils thoroughly modern fire station after $2.5 million in upgrades

Greater Eagle Fire District Chief Doug Cupp speaks to a small crowd gathered July 10 for the official opening of the district's remodeled station in Eagle.

Scott N. Miller/smiller@vaildaily.com

When Eagle’s fire station was first built, it was little more than a garage. It’s now a lot more than that.

The Greater Eagle Fire Protection District on Monday unveiled the results of a multi-month, nearly $2.5 million renovation project. Instead of cutting a ribbon, District Chief Doug Cupp uncoupled a fire hose stretched across a garage bay.

Speaking on a warm afternoon to a small crowd of supporters, Cupp noted that the new station is a reflection of the changes that have come to the department over the past several years.

In the early years of the department, volunteers would answer a call, rush to the station, gear up and climb into the trucks.

“Over the years, we knew that we needed to improve our service to the community,” Cupp said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Before the ceremony, Cupp took a few minutes in his new office to talk about those changes.

The district answered nearly 1,000 calls in 2022, Cupp said. That’s more than a volunteer department can handle. The department still used volunteers for about half its staffing when Cupp arrived six years ago. Today, roughly 90% of the district’s firefighters are professionals.

To bolster that group, there are several part-time employees trained for the fire service. Cupp noted that in a valley where people often work more than one job, some of those part-timers gave up part-time jobs to work for the district.

Thoroughly modern

While the station remains the same size on the outside, it’s been thoroughly modernized, in large part for public and firefighter safety. Cupp noted that one of the biggest health problems firefighters face these days is exposure to carcinogens. That’s meant a change in where firefighters’ bunker gear is stored. In the past, that gear was stored next to fire engines, so not only was the gear contaminated from active fires, but also from exhaust emissions from the trucks.

Firefighters after calls can put their bunker gear straight into a washing machine that will cleanse and dry it. The gear never goes into firefighters’ living quarters, Cupp said.

The renovated station also separates the public from that gear, lessening possible exposure to the potentially dangerous stuff that comes back from a scene.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

While little was done to the upstairs living area, firefighters’ well-being is also the focus of a new alert system for the station. Now, instead of a blaring siren and blinding lights, an alert brings a quieter alarm, and red lights instead of white so crew members aren’t shocked to attention.

The alert system also works on the upstairs TV.

During the months-long construction work, the district’s administrative employees occupied rented space elsewhere in Eagle. But firefighters were working for several months in an active construction zone.

The project required a lot of planning and careful budgeting. Cupp noted the project was first envisioned about five years ago. The budget then was only about $700,000. As time passed, costs skyrocketed.

“Everything went through the roof,” Cupp said. After much work, and a good bit of “value engineering,” the final estimate came in at $2.5 million. District officials are proud the project came in just under that budget.

Saving pennies

That budget came from both saving pennies and an existing impact fee on new construction, so the district didn’t have to go to voters to ask for more property tax money.

Eric Peterson is the chair of the district’s elected board. Peterson said the project came out “excellent … We got what we were looking for.”

Still, the budget didn’t allow for everything. There was some talk about expanding the building, but that was cost-prohibitive.

Board member Kraige Kinney noted that the project resulted in both improved safety and efficiency.

Given the age of the building, Kinney, who’s retired from the Vail Fire Department, acknowledged that some of the building’s past layout wouldn’t be done today.

“Part of the project was rectifying those issues,” Kinney said.

After the ceremony, firefighters and the public met for snacks in the remodeled training room, now named for former longtime Chief Jon Asper.

The training room in the newly-remodeled Greater Eagle Fire District station in Eagle is named for former longtime Chief Jon Asper. Scott N. Miller/smiller@vaildaily.com

There, fire prevention officer Christina Vander Berg said she was impressed with the results of the project.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Vander Berg said. “I’m newer to the department, but it’s been a great introduction getting to see the (project) unfold for the employees who have been here for a long time and be something they’re really proud of.”