Green commuting promoted with Sole Power Challenge (video)

Leave the car at home and bike, walk, run or skate to your destination. That's the goal of the Sole Power Challenge, an active commuting initiative that aims to increase miles traveled and fitness levels while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and gas bills.

In its eighth year, the Sole Power challenge runs from Memorial Day to October 1, 2018. The rules are simple, any trip counts as long as it replaces a motorized vehicle and is not purely recreational.

To date, nearly 1,000 Sole Power participants have logged more than 209,709 miles. This collective effort also results in reducing greenhouse gases and saves participants money on gasoline.

"2017 was a great year for Sole Power and the program saw a 47% increase in participation," said Mark Hoblitzell, environmental sustainability coordinator for the town for Vail. "The program is a great opportunity for businesses and individuals to improve personal wellness and do their part for climate action."

This year's goal is to top 50,000 miles, so whether you're a veteran participant or want to do your first human-powered commute, join in and help meet the goal.

If you want to get started with non-motorized commuting, then this week may be a good time to join in the movement. It's Colorado Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 27. Stations will be set up throughout the valley offering prizes and breakfast treats. In the Eagle River Valley, stations will be available from 7 to 9 a.m. at the following locations:

Avon: Highway 6 Roundabout

Dowd Junction: Malin Pedestrian Bridge

Eagle: Town Hall

Edwards: Highway 6 Intersection

Gypsum: Eagle Valley High School

Minturn: Highway 24 and Main Street

Vail: Mayor's Park

Sole Power participants are not only rewarded with increased fitness benefits, but also happy hour gatherings with lots of prizes like hotel stays, restaurant gift certificates, bike tunes and gear. "This year we've partnered up with Eagle County and Quiet Kat to give away an ebike after Labor Day weekend. To be eligible, you just have to log 12 Sole Power trips by Labor Day," Hoblitzell said.

If you'd like to go the extra mile without the use of a car, join the challenge by signing up for free and learn more by visiting their Facebook page or check out their website at http://www.solepower.org or solepower@vailgov.com.