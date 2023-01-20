Greg Doan to resign as principal of Eagle Valley High School at end of semester

Greg Doan speaks at the 2019 Eagle Valley High School graduation. Doan is stepping down from his role of principal after the 2022-23 school year.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Eagle Valley High School Principal Greg Doan is resigning at the end of the spring 2023 semester after 12 years. Doan made the announcement to school staff and familes in the most recent edition of the school’s newsletter .

Doan wrote that he wanted to allow the school district ample time to find a replacement early in the hiring season.

“It has been the absolute high point of my career to be the Principal of EVHS,” Doan said. “When my family moved here, we had two elementary school children who will now both be graduates of EVHS.”

While at Eagle Vally, Doan oversaw significant population growth, with the school’s student body increasing from fewer than 700 students to over 1,000 enrolled today. He also helped with the completion of a major construction project in 2018, which provided a much-needed expansion of the facilities and the addition of new career and technical education programs.

“Greg Doan has epitomized what ECSD looks for in its leaders,” said Dr. Katie Jarnot, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “While it’s a huge loss for the district, we are so thankful for the time and dedication Greg has shared with us and wish him nothing but the best in all his future endeavors.”

The next steps in the hiring process will be forthcoming and will include input from students, staff and community members as well as a public meet-and-greet with candidates after a district hiring committee has selected finalists. The Eagle County School District said it would like to thank Doan for his service and commitment to the youth of Eagle Valley High School.

“Greg will be missed, there’s no doubt about it,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman. “I understand what it takes to be a high school principal, and he had all that and more. The entire district appreciates the efforts and achievements he’s made over the years.”

In Doan’s announcement to Eagle Vally Hig School families and staff, and staying true to the school’s spirit, he closed with the immortal saying of Coach John Rammuno: “Ain’t it Great to be a Devil.”