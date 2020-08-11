Grizzly Creek Fire: Closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, Cottonwood Pass causing significant traffic delays

An air tanker drops fire retardant slurry on the ridge directly above No Name after the Grizzly Creek Fire broke out inside Glenwood Canyon just east of Glenwood Springs on Monday.

Chelsea Self | Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP)

Birch Barron, emergency management director for Eagle County, provided an update regarding the Grizzly Creek Fire during Tuesday’s meeting of the Eagle County Board of Commissioners.

“I think all of you saw how rapidly that fire expanded,” said Barron. “It blew hot and fast right up the canyon.

As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Forest Service reports that the fire has burned 1,300 acres. Barron noted it remains fully involved and is not under control, but there are currently no structures threatened by the fire. Barron said that campers in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area will be contacted today and urged to leave. Firefighting crews are staging in Eagle County, but the fire itself is burning in Garfield County.

For Eagle County residents, Barron said traffic and smoke are the major impacts of the Grizzly Creek fire.

The closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is causing significant traffic delays and right now, Barron said Colorado Department of Transportation officials are unsure how long that closure will continue.

“With the degradation of the soils (where the fire burned up the hillside) they are seeing a lot of rocks and heavy debris slide on to highway bridges,” Barron said.

Additionally, Cottonwood Pass was still closed Tuesday morning after a semi overturned around 3 a.m. when the driver attempted to navigate the steep, narrow, dirt road. Barron noted that when Cottonwood Pass reopens only smaller vehicles capable of maneuvering the tight roadway should attempt the route. “And you can expect some serious traffic,” he said.

As for the smoke, while the skies are clearer this morning than they were yesterday afternoon and evening, Barron urged everyone to remain cautious.

“If you can’t see five miles because of the smoke hazard … then it has harmful impacts to your health,” he noted. When the smoke is that thick, it is advisable to remain indoors with windows closed. However, that advice is diametrically opposed to the health recommendations associated with COVID-19, which say people are generally safer in open-air environments.

What’s more, smoke inhalation symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms can be similar, Barron said. If in doubt about whether sudden symptoms could be the result of the virus or the smoke, Barron urged people to err on the side of caution.

“The best way to keep yourself and your family healthy is to get tested for COVID-19 early,” he advised.”It’s a challenging situation. But we don’t get to pick and choose when fires happen and when disease pandemics happen,” Barron said.