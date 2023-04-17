Gypsum announces concert lineup for 2023 Gypsum Daze

The 40th Gypsum Daze weekend will take place from Thursday, July 13 to Saturday, July 15 featuring concerts, family activities and a slew of events and competitions.

For its 40th year, Gypsum Daze will feature four bands with two nights of country music concerts at the Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum. Kicking things off on Friday, July 14, it’s all about Nashville as country music newcomer Shane Profitt and supergroup Diamond Rio take the stage with a unique blend of bluegrass-country-rock and harmonies. On Saturday, July 15, the fiery, western-rooted bluegrass sound of female trio Runaway June will start the night off, followed by a show from country-blues-rocker Frankie Ballard .

“This year’s Gypsum Daze lineup has been so fun to put together, and thanks to the Gypsum Town Council, it’s really the best deal for this level of live music in the Valley,” said Briar Schreiber, the town’s event manager. “Between artists who are growing and currently climbing the charts to artists who have more hits than we can list, there’s something for everyone on the concert nights and the festival as a whole.”

Gypsum Daze concert tickets go on sale Monday, May 15 with early-bird pricing (single concert night for $25, both concert nights for $40) running through Sunday, July 9. Starting Monday, July 10 single-night tickets will increase by $10 and two-night tickets will go up by $20.

The concerts are part of the town’s annual signature event, which will take place from Thursday, July 13 to Saturday, July 15. The Gypsum Daze weekend also includes family activities and events such as a youth fishing derby, a pickleball tournament, kids dirt bike race, a parade, a 5K, a horseshoe tournament, a classic car show, a jalapeno eating contest, a youth talent show, kids activity zone, merchant vendors and food trucks.

For more information on the 2023 Gypsum Daze, visit GypsumDaze.com .

Gypsum Daze Schedule of Events

Thursday, July 13

Fishing is Fun! at Gypsum Ponds from 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Pickleball Tournament at the Gypsum Pickleball Courts from 8 to 11 a.m.

at the Gypsum Pickleball Courts from 8 to 11 a.m. Kids Dirt Bike Race at the Dry Lake Motocross Track from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

at the Dry Lake Motocross Track from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free Kids Zone at the Town Hall Campus from 2 to 7 p.m.

at the Town Hall Campus from 2 to 7 p.m. Youth Talent Show at Town Hall/Library Park from 4 to 6 p.m.

at Town Hall/Library Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday Concert with Shane Profitt and Diamond Rio at Lundgren Amphitheater: gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast at Valley Road and Lundgren Blvd. from 7 to 9 a.m.

at Valley Road and Lundgren Blvd. from 7 to 9 a.m. Gypsum Daze 5K at Valley Road and Lundgren Blvd. from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

at Valley Road and Lundgren Blvd. from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Classic Car Show at Town Hall/Library Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

at Town Hall/Library Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gypsum Daze Parade at Valley Road from 10 to 11 a.m.

at Valley Road from 10 to 11 a.m. Free Kids Zone at the Town Hall Campus from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

at the Town Hall Campus from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Gypsum Daze Horseshoe Tournament at the Pits at Second Street Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

at the Pits at Second Street Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family Shooting Sports BBQ at The Gypsum Gun Club from 12 to 3:30 p.m.

at The Gypsum Gun Club from 12 to 3:30 p.m. Jalapeno Eating Contest at Town Hall/Library Park from 3 to 4 p.m.

at Town Hall/Library Park from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday Concert with Runaway June and Frankie Ballard at Lundgren Amphitheater: gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.