Gypsum breaks ground on new skatepark that started out as a big idea from local students

Students, teachers, Gypsum staff and council members, and Rep. Joe Neguse celebrate the groundbreaking of Gypsum's new skatepark. Over the past few years, around 90 students from across the valley have been engaged in bringing the park to life.

Town of Gypsum/Courtesy Photo

In January 2022, a group of Red Canyon High School students approached the Gypsum Town Council with a proposal to bring a new skatepark to the town. And on Friday, April 7, the town — alongside students, community members, and even Rep. Joe Neguse — broke ground on the new park, angling for a grand opening this fall.

“In my mind, this project proves that if you want something — go ask for it, and if you hope and work hard for it, it can happen,” said Tom Edwards, Gypsum’s mayor pro tem.

For the past 15 or so months, Eagle County students and teachers, Gypsum Town Council members and town staff, and skatepark designer Gridline have been working behind the scenes to design and make the new outdoor skatepark a reality.

Gypsum’s current skatepark was built in 2001, and while still functional, wasn’t meeting the needs of the growing skate community in town.

“You can have this dream in your head of what something could look like and I think our students often have their dreams shot down because the world’s tough. Especially Friday, to see the skatepark start being built — this concept that we’ve been talking about for three years — to actually have the ground be broken, have the team be out here and have it happen was an awesome thing to witness.” — Kendall Van Valkenburg

As part of a project-based skateboarding class at Red Canyon High School — taught by Kendall Van Valkenburg — the students began to envision a better skatepark.

Support Local Journalism Donate



From class to concrete

Kendall Van Valkenburg speaks at the groundbreaking for Gypsum’s new skatepark on Friday, April 7. Van Valkenburg started a skateboarding class that initially kickstarted the project.

Town of Gypsum/Courtesy Photo

Initially presenting to the Town Council in January 2022, the town committed $40,000 to a new park in June 2022, kicking off a process that would continue to engage the students directly with the town in the design, planning and execution of the skatepark. Grindline was brought on last year to help with the design process, which students engaged directly in alongside the town and its skatepark committee.

During this time, the group of local students has grown beyond Red Canyon and Van Valkenburg’s skate class to include around 90 students from schools across the valley.

“There’s definitely a core group of skaters that are very passionate about this project and have been involved all the way through,” Van Valkenburg said. “But, the ripple effect has really been pulling in other youth that may or may not skate but can see the positive effects of their work.”

Engaging directly with local electeds and making something happen, Van Valkenburg added was an “inspiring demonstration of hope” for the students.

“You can have this dream in your head of what something could look like and I think our students often have their dreams shot down because the world’s tough,” she said. “Especially Friday, to see the skatepark start being built — this concept that we’ve been talking about for three years — to actually have the ground be broken, have the team be out here and have it happen was an awesome thing to witness.”

Fia Scott, a junior at Eagle Valley High School said that their favorite part about being involved with Sk8 Gypsum was “seeing how psyched everyone is for this new park and the fact that it’s being built so quickly.”

“I learned that having a teen active community with the Town Council really helps bring full community and can allow us to have great things like this skatepark,” Scott said.

During the most recent school year, Van Valkenburg taught two classes for the Sk8 Gypsum project. Between the two classes, students traveled the state to visit other skateparks and draw inspiration for the types of features they wanted to bring home, learned about and engaged directly in the design process with Grindline, and even began seeking funding for the project in a specific grant writing class.

“Students felt like it was best to have sponsorships and grants be what was responsible for the amount of money they were raising for the project. So we started writing grants for the skatepark,” Van Valkenburg said. “Red Canyon High School also has a focus on career options for youth future, and with so many nonprofit organizations in the valley, if grant writing is something that kids like, that’s an awesome career opportunity for them in the future.”

Gypsum Town Manager Jeremy Rietmann speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Gypsum skatepark on Friday, April 7. Rep. Joe Neguse, left, attended the event, which was planned by students who were engaged in many aspects of the process from planning and design to seeking grants and more.

Town of Gypsum/Courtesy Photo

While the students are still waiting to hear about the grant awards, they already have their sights set on other grants.

Most recently, students have also begun working with High Country Customs, a Gypsum-based fabrication company, to weld elements like the sponsorship wall and benches for the skatepark.

These students also planned the groundbreaking last Friday, an event that Van Valkenburg described as “buzzing.”

“The groundbreaking ceremony was quite unique. A lot has happened since I joined, and to actually be starting the skatepark project, and being able to skate at the park soon that I helped pick out and work on is very exciting,” said Louisa Sepmeier, a tenth grader at Red Canyon.

Bill Baxter, a Gypsum Town Council member and member of the town’s skatepark committee, said that it’s been great having all the Sk8 Gypsum students “involved, learning, and participating throughout this entire process.”

“It has really brought so much more to the project and is truly a community endeavor,” he added.

Building skills, community

Having a new skatepark in Gypsum will provide a new environment for the skate community, of all ages and skill levels, to congregate and share their passion for the sport.

Kendall Van Valkenburg/Courtesy Photo

For the students involved, the project has been about everything from building skills like confidence, courage and resilience to building community and creating an environment where they can thrive.

Sepmeier said that the project taught her how to find “the courage and strength to get back up after one has hit the concrete.”

“This courage and confidence that I found has helped me with a lot of daily tasks, such as public speaking, and more. It’s truly made me grow into what I consider a strong person,” she said. “The biggest lesson I have learned through this project is that persistence and patience is one’s biggest virtue.”

Victor Sandoval, a recent Eagle Valley High School graduate, said that the entire project taught him that “all things take time and dedication, and dedication is the most important aspect of it all.”

“This project has had so many great people involved in supporting and working on it from the very start, and if they didn’t have the dedication for a better environment, we wouldn’t be talking about Gypsum’s new skatepark,” Sandoval added.

This environment is one where the skate community — of all skills and ages — will be able to congregate and share their passions.

“My favorite part about being involved is the connection it gives me to the valley, after only recently moving here this project has given me a sense of place and pride in myself and my peers,” said Isaiah Martinez, a 12th grader at Red Canyon.

But, of course, what the students are most looking forward to is getting to enjoy the final product of their hard work. The town is hoping to open the new 10,000-square-foot skatepark in September 2023 (weather permitting) in the Gypsum Sports Complex.

Victor Sandoval, another Eagle Valley High School graduate, said that with the “hype and build up that has been surrounding it since the project started,” he can’t wait to have a “quality skatepark built by the people who know exactly how to do it, the right way.”

“I am most excited to skate the fresh concrete and enjoy a luxurious new skate park with my few friends,” Sepmeier said.

Martinez is excited to be able to take his little brother and teach him how to skate.

“The skatepark community is amazing to be a part of. The youth and adults are absolutely resilient and don’t give up until they see something through. It’s kind of an unspoken bond of family; it’s awesome,” Van Valkenburg said. “It’s really awesome to be involved in something that’s bigger than yourself, having a community that supports you is something that we’re really lucky with in our valley.”