Gypsum clears the way for town’s first hotel

An ordinance passed Tuesday in Gypsum could clear the way for the town's first hotel, which would be located in the town's Airport Gateway subdivision, located at the northeast intersection of Cooley Mesa Road and McGregor Drive.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Developers of a potential Wyndham hotel project in Gypsum intend to file a permit application this week after receiving a key approval on Tuesday.

Ian McClure with IJM Capital Partners said his group will seek a special use permit to develop a Wyndham hotel that will allow both long-term and short-term stays after the Gypsum Town Council on Tuesday approved amending the town code to add definitions of short-term and long-term lodging establishments.

If approved, the hotel would be located in the town’s Airport Gateway subdivision, located at the northeast intersection of Cooley Mesa Road and McGregor Drive.

The long-term lodging component of the project is what will require the special use permit. If the hotel was only seeking short-term lodging, a special use permit would not have been required for the project. While long-term lodging is uncommon for hotels in Eagle County, town leaders in Gypsum said recent discussions have led them to believe an allowance of long-term lodging could be beneficial for contractors dispatched to town to work on projects.

“I think we’ve got workers here right now for the skateboard park who are staying up in EagleVail,” said Council member Tom Edwards. “I think there’s pretty much of a need for this kind of thing here.”

Council member Scott Green, who works in construction, said having workers able to stay more than the standard 30-day short-term hotel stay helps keep costs lower on construction projects.

“Tesla, for example, brought their management team in from Denver … they actually kept their management team in EagleVail because that was the only housing they could find,” Green said. “It’s never healthy, in the construction world, to work 10 or 12 hours and then drive an hour or an hour-and-a-half every day.”

The 124-room hotel would be allowed to have a maximum of 62 rooms occupied on a long-term basis, according to the new definitions passed Tuesday, with long-term defined as no longer than 360 days. But the special use permit will have to go through the town’s planning commission, which can reject the application based on certain conditions, like the number of rooms allowed to house extended-stay guests.

“The planning commission could decide that they don’t want to see a hotel with 50 percent (long-term lodging),” said Town Planner James Wooldridge.

Tuesday’s meeting also contained a public hearing, in which several members of the public spoke and asked questions. One local resident said while she felt that bringing a hotel to Gypsum is a good business development idea, her previous experience working in Orange County, California, leads her to have concerns.

“I was a case manager for 40 years and I worked with the residentially challenged people in our community, also known as the homeless,” she said. “Orange County … saw some things change rather rapidly when they began to allow very nice hotels in the Anaheim area become extended stay.”

Green said the same concerns came up in his mind, especially considering this would be Gypsum’s first hotel.

“In a small town, hopefully, we can stay on top of it and manage it and enforce rules, and really look forward to getting the first one right so that when future ones come, we know where the pitfalls may be,” Green said.