Gypsum Daze 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The popular Gypsum Daze celebration, which draws thousands of people to its headliner concert, has been canceled for 2020. The event is slated to return in 2021.

Daily file photo

GYPSUM — Gypsum Daze — the town of Gypsum’s popular summer celebration — is the latest cancellation due to COVID-19.

On Monday, April 27, the town sent out the announcement that the annual event has been canceled for 2020. However, town officials stated they plan to bring back Gypsum Daze in 2021 with the entertainment lineup that was promised for the 2020 show.

This summer would have been the 38th annual Gypsum Daze. Town officials cited several reasons for their decision to cancel the three-day event.

Originally scheduled for July 16-18, Gypsum Daze typically draws thousands of people from all over the state.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Gypsum Daze and all of its events — from the 5K fun run, to the youth talent show and headliner concerts — is about bringing people together to celebrate our small-town spirit,” said Taylor Slaugh, Gypsum’s communications and marketing manager. “That sentiment would largely be lost with the physical distancing and other modifications still anticipated to be necessary in mid-July to reduce and control the transmission of COVID-19.”

Dollar impacts, Pam’s passing

Town officials also noted, given the growing economic distress caused by the unprecedented measures taken to reduce and control the transmission of COVID-19, Gypsum is taking a conservative approach to its 2020 budgeting and spending. The event cancellation will allow the Gypsum Town Council greater budget flexibility to address the potentially greater community needs that result from COVID-19 impacts.

Finally, with the recent passing of longtime Gypsum Town Council member Pam Schultz, the community wants to honor Pam’s decades of service not only to Gypsum but specifically to Gypsum Daze.

“A modified or greatly scaled-back event just doesn’t feel right,” said Gypsum Town Manager Jeremy Rietmann. “Pam was critical to bringing Gypsum Daze to life in the form we’ve come to enjoy today. We want to make sure we can host a Gypsum Daze we can be proud of to honor her commitment to Gypsum and the event she put so much effort into.”

Good news for 2021

Gypsum Daze 2020 was expanded to include two nights of live music, offering headlining concerts on both Friday and Saturday nights. That plan remains in place for 2021 and all artists slated for the 2020 Gypsum Daze event have agreed to re-book for the 2021 dates.

“We had an exciting and fun talent lineup scheduled for this year with Jimmie Allen, Pat Green, and LOCASH, and are thrilled they’ve committed to next year’s event,” said Town of Gypsum Events Manager Briar Schreiber. Next year’s event is scheduled for July 15-17, 2021.

Gypsum has been forced to cancel or postpone other events due to the coronavirus outbreak and associated public health orders. The Spring Eggstravaganza with the Gypsum Library was canceled and replaced with a “Socially Distanced” Egg Hunt back in April and the Gypsum Community Cleanup has been postponed until August 22. Check the town’s COVID-19 page at http://www.townofgypsum.com for other town events and operational updates.