Gypsum Daze adds second night for 2020, announces Jimmie Allen, Pat Green, LOCASH as artists

GYPSUM — This week, Jimmie Allen’s single “Make Me Want To” hit No. 1 on the national country music charts. This July, Gypsum Daze go’ers can hear him sing his hit on the Lundgren Theater stage.

Allen is one of three major acts booked for the 2020 celebration, which has been expanded into a two-night event. Allen will be performing Friday, July 17 with singer Pat Green and band LOCASH booked for Saturday, July 18.

While the talent line-up has significantly grown, Gypsum Daze concert tickets remain the valley’s best bargain. Admission to the Jimmie Allen Show on Friday night will cost $20 in advance and $30 at the gate. Tickets for the Saturday concert will be $25 in advance and $35 at the gate. But a two-day concert pass is the best deal at $40 in advance and $45 at the gate.

Jimmie Allen

With his debut album “Mercury Lane” producing hit singles “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To,” Gypsum is the beneficiary of fortuitous timing. According to Slaugh, the town was looking for an artist to feature on Friday night when the Gypsum Daze Talent booker found Allen was an option.

“It was the great opportunity with him en route between other concerts,” said Slaugh. “We are really glad we took our talent booker’s advice.”

Allen’s website notes he is a native of Southern Delaware — a region he describes as the “slower, lower” part of the state and the locale that provided the name for his first album.

He’s faced plenty of hardship during his rise to country music fame. “After a series of bad breaks Allen was forced to live in his car, too proud to ask for a bailout,” his website states. “For months he worked multiple jobs and finally saved enough for an apartment but hit then another snag – Country music wasn’t ready for him.”

But Allen stayed true to his sound and things turned around in 2018 when he was recognized on several “Ones to Watch” lists. The past year has included feature stories in People magazine, an appearance on the the Today Show and a standing ovation at his Grand Ole Opry debut.

“I don’t regret the hard times,” said Allen on his website bio. “I think each thing you go through adds a layer, whether it’s a layer of toughness, perseverance, motivation, or just a layer of wisdom. At the end of the day you come back to what you know, and what’s embedded in you.”

Pat Green

Google “Pat Green” and the first thing that pops up is video of his 2003 smash hit “Wave on Wave” It’s one of those songs that even people who say they don’t listen to country music will have heard.

Green’s website notes he rose through the Texas college-town and dancehall music scene years ago. His list of achievements includes more than 2 million in albums sales, three Grammy nominations and a sold-out Houston Astrodome show.

After releasing six albums in eight years, Green took a three-year recharge and returned with his album “Home.” This spring and summer he is touring around his home state prior to his slated July 17 Gypsum show.

“When we are booking for Gypsum Daze, we look for both a seasoned performer and an up-and-coming artist or band,” said Slaugh. She believes that the Pat Green/LOCASH combo perfectly fits that bill.

“I have heard from people who have seen LOCASH in concert that they put on a really fun, high-energy concert,” she said.

LOCASH

The duo stipulates that the band name appears in all capital letters, and with seven hit singles and a spate of award nominations, who’s going to argue with that?

“When you are listening to the country music right now you have definitely heard LOCASH ,” said Slaugh.

LOCASH features vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust. Their 2015 album produced “I Love This Life” and their first No. 1 single “I Know Somebody.” The duo also penned the No. 1 hit “You Gonna Fly” for Keith Urban and Tim McGraw’s Top 10 single “Truck Yeah.” Their upcoming 2020 tour schedule includes two performances at the Grand Ole Opry, shows at a number of large music festivals and concert dates all around the U.S.

On their Facebook page, Lucas and Brust shared the story of their struggles and success.

“We’ve figured out how to build careers, lives and families we’re proud of,” Brust said. “We keep climbing – rung by rung. Sometimes the next one seems just out of our reach and that’s when we lift each other up. We grind. We persevere. And in that way, we’re just like the people we make music for.”

Gypsum Daze tickets will be available soon on the town’s website, townofgypsum.com.