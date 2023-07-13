Gypsum Daze fun, Thievery Corporation, Old Crow Medicine Show at The Amp and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks: 7/14/23

Gypsum Daze will be held this weekend with a parade, a classic car show, jalapeño eating contest and concerts with country music musicians.

Courtesy photo

Gypsum Daze

This big event happening this weekend is Gypsum Daze. This three-day festival brings hometown fun and big-name concerts to the town of Gypsum. There’s everything from a pickleball tournament to a youth talent show, a 5K run, pancake breakfast, classic car show and a jalapeno eating contest. On Friday night Shane Profit will open for Diamond Rio and on Saturday, get ready to groove to Runaway Jane and Frankie Ballard. Check out the full schedule:

Friday

Pickleball Tournament at Gypsum Pickleball Courts – 8-11 a.m.

Kids Dirt Bike Race at Dry Lake Motocross Track – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free Kids Zone and Vendor booths at Town Hall Campus – 2-7 p.m.

Sopris Soarers Acrobatic Show & Interactive Display at Town Hall Park 2-4 p.m.

Youth Talent Show at Xfinity On Tour Stage at the Skatepark – 4-6 p.m.

Food Trucks – 2-10 p.m.

Friday Concert at Lundgren Amphitheater – 6 p.m. gates, 7 p.m. Shane Profit, 8:30 p.m. Diamond Rio

Saturday

Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast at Valley Road & Lundgren Blvd. 7-9 a.m.

Gypsum Daze 5K at Valley Road & Lundgren Blvd. 8-9:30 a.m.

Classic Car Show at Town Hall Park – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gypsum Daze Parade at Valley Road – 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Free Kids Zone and vendor booths at Town Hall Campus – 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Horseshoe Tournament at Second Street Park 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family Shooting Sports BBQ at Gypsum Gun Club-12-3:30 p.m.

Jalapeño Eating Contest at Town Hall Park 3-4 p.m.

Food Trucks 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday Concert at Lundgren Amphitheater – 6 p.m. gates, 7 p.m. Runaway Jane, 8:30 p.m. Frankie Ballard.

For more information and to get concert tickets, do to GypsumDaze.com .

Beaver Creek happenings

Enjoy music at Spruce Saddle this weekend with DJ Pippen spinning tunes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Beaver Creek/Courtesy photo

Head to Beaver Creek this weekend for a variety of free activities the whole family can enjoy. On Friday, get your morning started with free yoga outdoors on the plaza from 9 to 10 p.m. This class is open to all ability levels, just bring your own mat and some water and let the yoga instructor guide you through the practice. Keep in mind that it may be a bit chilly at that time of the morning, so dress in layers. The free yoga classes are offered every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from now through Sept. 17.

Next, Beaver Creek will get you grooving and moving with dance music. On Saturday you have two opportunities to dance – one will be at the top of the Centennial Express (No. 6) where you’ll find DJ Pippen spinning tunes at Spruce Saddle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is all part of the Summer Mountain Music Series and these sessions will also be held on July 29, Aug. 12, Aug. 26 and Sept. 9.

Then, on Saturday night, local band Three for All will be rockin’ Beaver Creek’s weekly Dance Party from 7-9, there’s a little dance lesson and then you can test out your moves with the band. The Saturday Dance Party series runs through Sept. 16.

On Sunday, wind down your day with an educational and entertaining talk with the Fossil Posse’s Billy Doran. Learn about the pre-historic creatures that used to roam Eagle County. Doran brings out all sorts of props to give you an idea of what Eagle County looked like millions of years ago. Doran speaks weekly on Sundays and Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. If you miss his show, you can always visit The Museum at Dinosaur Junction which is located in Edwards.

To learn more, visit Beaver Creek’s calendar of events at BeaverCreek.com .

Dynafit 5K & 10K at 10,000 Feet

The Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series continues with the 10K at 10,000 Feet this Saturday on Vail Mountain. Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Vail Dynafit Trail Running Series is in full swing with races up and down the valley. On Saturday the Vail Recreation District is hosting the 5K and 10K on Vail Mountain. Racers will load Gondola One (No. 1) in Vail Village and head to MidVail, where the races start and finish at 10,138 feet above sea level.

After the construction altered the course last year, the route has gone back to its original location from years past. The 10K route will go up from MidVail and then will follow the Grand Traverse, Kinnickinnick and Meadows Loop trails and has a 7% grade and gains 1,162 vertical feet. The 5K is more forgiving with an elevation gain of 627 vertical feet and allows less experienced runners a way to get into high-altitude running. The course goes along Grand Escape and Meadows Loop trails.

Since this race takes place up on the mountain, runners and spectators need to plan accordingly to get up there before the race starts at 8 a.m. Gondola One (No. 1) in Vail Village will run from 7 to 8:15 a.m. Runners must load no later than 7:30 a.m. to arrive at the start on time. Racer bibs will act as lift tickets. Spectators may pick up a free gondola voucher at the registration table to ride Gondola One (No. 1) to MidVail or if you have your Epic Pass for the 2023-2024 season, you can use that.

The views are breathtaking – and it may keep your mind off of a lack of oxygen at that altitude! Sign up at VailRec.com .

Eagle Farmers’ Market and Art Show

The Eagle Farmers’ Market at Art Show takes place at Eagle Town Park on Fridays throughout the summer. Courtesy photo

Hey, Eagle, you now have your own farmers’ market on Fridays. The Eagle Farmers Market and Art Show takes place at Eagle Town Park every Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Get a jump start on your weekend shopping and cooking for friends and family by going to this market during the week.

The Eagle Farmers’ Market and Art Show is the down valley sister event to the popular Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show which takes place in Vail on Sundays. Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show favorites like Kaleb’s Katch and Vail Meat Company along with Dante Perozzi Jewelry, and Grounded Organics will make their way down valley on Fridays with nearly two dozen other vendors.

Come early for free yoga with Gula Wellness from 8 to 9 a.m. and then stay for the fun. Food, arts crafts will fill the town park on Fridays from now until Sept. 22. Food trucks will also be there so come hungry and enjoy eats to order or eats to go from Flavor Stop, Flour Power Craft Pizza and Sweet Spot Crepes.

For more information and a list of vendors please visit the Eagle Farmers’ Market and Art Show Facebook page.

Live Music

The Dalí Quartet will play a concert featuring dance music from around the world on Saturday in Minturn. Bravo! Vail Music Festival/Courtesy photo

Bravo! Vail Music Festival

There’s a lot of live music in town this weekend, from classical to country, alternative to jazz. The Philadelphia Orchestra will have its last concert of the season at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Friday. Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads you on a journey featuring Mozart’s Requiem. Joining the orchestra on stage will be the Colorado Symphony Orchestra Chorus. There will be a pre-concert talk at 5 p.m. at The Amp’s lobby before the show starts at 6 p.m. After the performance, join in on a talkback with composer Anna Clyne and Bravo! Vail artistic director, Anne-Marie McDermott. These talks are a great way to delve deeper into the music and the people behind the sounds.

On Saturday, Bravo! Vail moves to the Little Beach Park and Amphitheater in Minturn. The Dalí Quartet will feature dance music from all over the world in a program called ‘A Bailar.’ Bring a blanket to Little Beach Amphitheater, but you may not need it because you’ll be dancing on the lawn. The Dalí Quartet will be playing tangos from Argentina, waltzes from Europe, salsas from Venezuela, mambos from Cuba and more. The show starts at 6 p.m. and runs about 45 minutes.

The Dalí Quartet will move to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday for a unique show where the band will play along to “Seven Chances,” a Buster Keaton silent film. Buster Keaton was known for his stunts and this 1925 film that follows Keaton’s discovery that he needs to be married by 7 p.m. that night in order to inherit $1 million from a deceased uncle. Mayhem ensues as there is a rush for matrimony and money. For tickets and more information, go to BravoVail.org .

Concerts at The Amp

Thievery Corporation takes over The Amp on Saturday night. For 25 years, founders Rob Garza and Eric Hilton haven’t been following trends or playing what the major labels want them to play, but rather let their own feelings guide them and guide the listener on a fantastic musical journey. The American duo has been teetering between many musical genres throughout a quarter of a century. Electronic, trip hop, lounge music, dub, and downtempo are all words to describe their sound. BoomBox will open up for Thievery Corporation with a little blues, house, funk, rock and more, so get ready to move. Hear both acts live and in person at the iconic Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. and ticket prices range between $45 and $89.50 at GRFAVail.com .

Another band that is celebrating 25 years is Old Crow Medicine show, who will perform at The Amp on Sunday. Get ready to hear some new tunes as the band is releasing its eighth studio LP, “Jubilee” on Aug. 25. Known for hits like “Wagon Wheel” and “Take ’em Away” this two-time Grammy Award-winning band will take you on a roots, rock and Americana musical tour. Wear your dancing shoes. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. and ticket prices range between $36.50 and $75 at GRFAVail.com .

Vail Jazz Sunday Concert Series

Vail Jazz brings its second week of free live music to Solaris Plaza in Vail Village on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Brazilian guitar virtuoso Gabriel Santiago has a long list of descriptions and accolades such as winner of the ASCAP Young Jazz Composer Award and this composer also plays the acoustic and electric guitar and has 14 albums under his belt. Santiago will be backed by a quintet that will help bring the sounds of bossa nova, samba and other Brazilian styles to life. For more information, go to VailJazz.org .