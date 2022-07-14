Gypsum Daze returns with action-packed weekend

The Gypsum Daze concert series at the Lundgren Amphitheater brings four country stars to the valley.

The 39th annual Gypsum Daze concert series and festival is taking place this Friday and Saturday. The two-day event features performances from four chart-topping country artists and a multitude of family activities and events that mark every summer season.

Thursday

While the festival schedule kicks into full gear on Friday, the first activity of the weekend will take place on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Gypsum ponds. The town is teaming up with the Colorado Department of Wildlife to offer a free Fishing is Fun event, where local fishing guides will help learners with baiting, casting and detangling. ECO Transit will be helping people get to the ponds, shuttling attendees from the parking lot at the Gypsum shooting range starting at 4:45 p.m.

Friday

On Friday, July 15, the morning starts off with a pickleball tournament from 8-11 a.m. at the pickleball courts south of the Gypsum Creek Golf Course. Court check in is at 8 a.m. and the tournament begins at 9 a.m.

Starting at noon on Friday, the Gypsum Library parking lot will be the site of the festival’s newest event: a Carve Wars competition, where the world’s best chainsaw artists compete against one another to create one-of-a-kind works of wooden sculpture before a live audience. The artists will be carving from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The resulting sculptures will be sold in a live auction on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. with a portion of proceeds from each sale going to charity.

A free kids zone will be set up in the parking lot of the Gypsum Rec Center, and will include inflatable obstacle courses, water features, face painting, a caricature artist and more. The kids zone will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Gypsum Daze hosts a parade, a youth talent show, pancake breakfast, 5K race, classic car show and concerts this weekend.

On Friday evening from 4-6 p.m. the Gypsum Daze Youth Talent Show invites young performers throughout the valley to sign up to compete in the under 12 age group or 13-18 age group, showcasing a talent of their choice at the park near Town Hall. A judging panel will distribute $50 awards for six different categories for the 12 and under age group. Awards for the older group total $150 for first place, $100 for second and $75 for third. The entry form to compete is available at TownOfGypsum.com.

Saturday

Nothing says Saturday morning like a fresh batch of pancakes, and from 7-9:30 a.m. members of the Gypsum Fire Protection District will be serving up pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee in return for a $5 donation to the organization. The breakfast will take place in the Gypsum Rec Center parking lot, and all proceeds go to the Gypsum Fire Protection District Equipment Fund.

This year, the Gypsum Daze 5K will be mullet-themed.

Once properly fueled up, people can head over to the mullet-themed 5K run and walk. Yes, you read that right — participants are encouraged to don the infamous ’80s haircut, in real or wig form, and prizes will be awarded for best real mullet and best costume. The 5K is a loop course that begins and ends at Valley Road & Lundgren Blvd. The race starts at 8 a.m. and prizes will be awarded at the finish line starting at 9 a.m. Early registration for the 5K is $10 per person, same day registration is $20.

At 9 a.m. the Gypsum Creek Cruisers Car Show begins at Town Hall park, showcasing all types of motor vehicles including classic cars, pickups, off road vehicles, antiques, street rods, muscle cars, racers and toys. An awards presentation will take place around 2 p.m., where prizes will be distributed for eight categories including best in show. Registration is open online at TownOfGypsum.com .

The Gypsum Daze Parade will march down Valley Road from 10-11 a.m. under the theme, “Rockin’ it Country Style.” The parade has been a fixture of the Gypsum community since 1982, and will showcase local organizations, cultures and talents.

While the Carve Wars and the kids fun zone is going on, there will also be a family shooting sports barbecue from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Gun and Rod Club. The free event offers families a chance to learn about archery and basic gun safety, shooting firearms with instruction from certified instructors and range officers while enjoying hot dogs and hamburgers from the club.

Test your chops at the jalapeño eating competition.

If you’re looking for something with a little more heat, the jalapeno eating contest is being held at the Town Hall park at 3 p.m. Cash prizes are awarded to first, second and third place contestants in each of the four age groups: 12 and under, 13-18, women and men.

The Carve Wars conclude on Saturday with a live auction of all pieces created during the weekend, held from 4-6 p.m. at the Gypsum Library parking lot.

Chart-topping country music

The evening concert series at Gypsum Daze has become known for bringing the best of the best in country music to the valley, and this year is no exception. On Friday and Saturday night, four of the genre’s defining talents will take the stage from 6-10 p.m. at the Lundgren Amphitheater.

Friday night, the legendary Marshall Tucker Band is headlining in Gypsum as part of its 50th anniversary national tour. This six-piece band of southern rock royalty have created some of the nation’s most iconic and beloved songs, including “Can’t You See”, “Fire on the Mountain” and “Heard it in a Love Song”, among many others.

Marshall Tucker Band will follow an opening performance from The Cadillac Three, a southern rock group out of Tennessee known for their gritty, freewheeling country vibe. The Cadillac Three have garnered tens of millions of streams on songs like “Take Me to the Bottom”, “White Lightning” and “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy.”

On Saturday night, singer-songwriter Nate Barnes opens for Michael Ray, who has had multiple chart-topping singles on the country airplay chart including “Whiskey and Rain” and “Kiss You in the Morning.”

Tickets are $35 a head for advance purchase online at TownOfGypsum.com . or at Gypsum Town Hall. Children 12 and younger are free.