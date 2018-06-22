Gypsum expands economic efforts to include local experts

GYPSUM — As Gypsum's leaders look to expand the town's economic reach, they figured expertise within the community could come in handy.

According to Gypsum Town Manager Jeremy Reitmann, up to this point, town staff and members of the town council have headed up Gypsum economic development activities. Those efforts include a grant program that solicits applications from town businesses to help pay for improvements aimed at increasing revenues. The town has contributed money toward projects including business signs and facade improvements.

"I thought it would be worthwhile to open up the economic development effort to the community to utilize more of the experts within the community," Reitmann said.

The new advisory group has seven members:

• Tony Martinez, of Cornerstone Insurance and Financial

• George Sheran, a local retiree with a background in information technology

• Janet Bartnik, executive director of Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District

• Grant Murphy, of Alpine Bank

• Joan Harned, of Team Black Bear/Keller Williams

• Beric Christiansen, retiree and former Gypsum Town Council member

• Tom Edwards, Gypsum Town Council

"The work of the committee will be to advise the council about economic development opportunities for the town," Reitmann said.

He cited business retention, attracting new businesses and the business grant programs as examples of what the committee will be working on.

"The intention is to tap into local expertise and get different voices at the table to use the experts who live in the community to help us make better decisions," Reitmann said.