Gypsum fire district lowers ISO rating

The Gypsum Fire Protection District recently announced the far-flung district has earned an ISO rating of 2, putting it into the top 5% of all the nation's fire departments.

The Gypsum Fire Protection District announced that its ISO Public Protection Classification rating has improved to a 2/2Y for the majority of the district.

ISO ratings measure, on a scale of 1-10, four primary categories of fire suppression: fire department, emergency communications, water supply, and community risk reduction. Lower scores are better.

Gypsum Fire through the years has focused on improving capabilities, including staffing, facilities, and equipment. The District’s ISO rating in 2015 improved from a classification of 5 to a 3.

The new rating takes effect June 1. That puts Gypsum Fire in the top 5% of 41,177 departments nationwide. The 2Y designator refers to locations outside a water source, where responders must bring their own water.

“This is really a win for the community, as they are the reason we’re here, from supporting us at the ballot box to our partnerships with other Eagle County entities. We are proud to return value to our community through earning this prestigious rating,” Fire Chief Justin Kirkland said. “I’m proud to continue working and growing along with our community, and this rating is a reflection of a lot of hard work by all involved.”

Gypsum Fire is grateful for the cooperation and partnerships that helped achieve the new classification, including the town of Gypsum, Eagle County, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, the state of Colorado, and neighboring mutual aid fire districts: Greater Eagle Fire, Vail Fire, Eagle River Fire, and Glenwood Springs Fire.