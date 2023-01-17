Gypsum Grill building will be torn down this year

The Gypsum Grill building at the town's Interstate 70 interchange will be torn down this year. Town officials hope selling the parcel as vacant land will help attract a buyer for the property.

Daily archive photo

The Gypsum Grill is prime real estate, right off the town’s Interstate 70 interchange. So why doesn’t anyone want it?

The town of Gypsum in 2019 bought the restaurant and land for $960,000 with the intent of bringing in a private party to redevelop the site.

Gypsum Town Manager Jeremy Rietmann said the town in 2022 put out a request for proposals for possible redevelopment of the site. That request received no responses.

The town now intends to demolish the restaurant building and market the property as a vacant lot so a potential developer can start fresh. That way a developer only has to worry about building something new, without the potential liability of tearing down a building, Rietmann added.

The Gypsum Town Council last year issued another request for proposals, this one to demolish the restaurant. The low bidder was Ewing Trucking and Construction. Rietmann said the start time for the project is fluid, but work must be completed before Gypsum Daze in mid July.

Rietmann said salvageable equipment in the structure has already been sold and removed.

As part of the decision to demolish the building, the restaurant parking lot is no longer available to local food truck operators.

Vendors always knew the ability to park at the site was a temporary arrangement, Rietmann said, adding “We wanted to provide an opportunity for local businesses to have an offering right off the freeway.”

The town’s several food trucks are now clustered near the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Valley Road, across the street from Eagle Valley High School.